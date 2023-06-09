Anthony Bass Bowed Down To Blue Jays, LGBTQ+ But Stands By His Personal Beliefs

Videos by OutKick

Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass may have a spine after all.

In the two weeks that followed Bass supporting Bud Light and Target boycotts through his Instagram, the Toronto pitcher has bowed down to the woke mob again and again. He’s essentially been forced to walk back his comments by both the MLB and the Blue Jays. Nevermind his own beliefs. His apology tour seems longer than any MLB road trip.

Now, after being summoned to catch the ceremonial first pitch for Toronto’s “Pride Weekend,” Bass is finally pushing back.

On Thursday, apparently tired of bowing down, Bass refused to apologize for originally posting the “boycott” video to his Instagram. He said as much when meeting with assembled media for the first time since his video irked those who preach voicing your opinion and beliefs – as long as those opinions and beliefs align with their own.

“I just felt like it was too much of a distraction,” Bass said of the video posted to Instagram. “But I stand by my personal beliefs and everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs, right?”

Oh, Anthony, clearly you’re not familiar with the woke mob.

If your beliefs aren’t the same as their beliefs, they really don’t count. You should know this by now.

Anthony Bass has been forced to apologize, but stands by his beliefs. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Toronto’s Anthony Bass Won’t Back Down

Bass has seemingly had enough of the apology tour and forced public relations makeover. He never wished harm on anyone. Nor did Anthony Bass push gender or sexuality on children. He simply shared a video to social media that aligned with his beliefs. Bass is here to play baseball, not coordinate drag shows for children.

You can stop the witchhunt.

“Also, I mean no harm towards any groups of people,” Bass told media I felt like taking that down a second time was the right thing to do and not be a distraction to this team. Our job is to win baseball games and that’s my focus.”

Throughout his Thursday media availability, Bass mentioned on more than one occasion that the video was not meant to be hurtful towards anyone and that the reason he removed it from his Instagram was to prevent being a distraction for his team.

Unlikely To See More Videos From Bass

Though Bass will participate in the dog and pony show of this weekend’s first pitch, don’t expect the apologies to continue, or his personal beliefs to change. Bass has briefly said and done all the canned, preemptive things the snowflakes prefered. But that appears to have come to an end.

Clearly, Bass’ beliefs will stay the same, they’ll just avoid placement on social media.

“Moving forward, I will definitely know better than to post my personal beliefs on my social media platforms,” Bass added.

After continuously missing the strike zone since late May, the 35-year-old reliever proved Thursday that he still has his fastball, if needed.

