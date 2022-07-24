Another USFL QB Finds A Home In The NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking a chance on former USFL QB Kyle Sloter.

The 28-year-old QB was signed to the active roster Sunday, and to make room, the team announced they were releasing QB EJ Perry.

Sloter played nine games for the New Orleans Breakers, where he completed 168-of-291 passes for 1,798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sloter signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May 2017 and made stops with the Cardinals, Lions, Bears and Raiders, but has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game.

With the addition of Sloter, the QB room includes Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, and Jake Luton.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



