QB EJ Perry Proves He’s Got The Intangibles Of A Pro After Selfless Act At Combine

Two-star quarterback and five-star human EJ Perry stood out among all novice QBs at the NFL Combine on Saturday.

The Brown University quarterback, who spent two years at Boston College at the start of his collegiate career, was spotted sticking around Lucas Oil Stadium after the sidelines were cleared of bustling young prospects ready to show off their athletic prowess.

Perry was seen picking up all of the trash that was left and leaving the prestigious field cleaner than he found it — proving he has sufficient back strength to clean the field and carry a team.

WATCH:

Perry’s kind act impressed the stadium personnel more than his exceptional 4.6-second dash at the 40.

He tossed for 3,034 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his final year at Brown. Perry also added 402 rushing yards on 111 attempts.

A rarity to behold coming from the young fella.

