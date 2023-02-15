Another Salty Eagles Player Is Being Petty On Twitter

Videos by OutKick

Salty Philadelphia Eagles players can’t stop clapping at people on social media. On the same day AJ Brown called JuJu Smith-Schuster “TikTok Boy” in one of the funniest insults of all time, LB Haasan Reddick went after NFL Network’s Brian Balldinger for some shotty analysis of the big game!

It all started when Baldy posted one of his signature ‘Baldy Breakdowns,’ which praised Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie for his play during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

It ended when Reddick took a blowtorch to Baldinger a few hours later, calling him out for leaving out what Reddick deemed was a key detail.

I know guys who changed spikes. Did you. Everyone was slipping all game. I wasn’t trying to show you up. — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 13, 2023

I did and was still slipping. Check your other video. You’ll see that my spikes are changed. Once again, you know better than this Baldy — Haason 7 Reddick (@Haason7Reddick) February 13, 2023

Eagles LB Haasan Reddick not happy with NFL Network’s Brian Balldinger

The grass was slippery, Baldy – and you know it!

Seems like a weird flex from Haasan Reddick here. Scrolling through social media two days into your offseason and sending passive aggressive tweets to all the haters out there seems like an awful way to start your vacation, but what do I know?

I’ve never lost a Super Bowl in brutal fashion, so maybe this is how you cope?

Love the response from Baldy, too. Doesn’t back down, but instead asks Haasan if he changed his cleats or not.

Haasan Reddick not happy with Brian Balldinger. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Hey, buddy. You wanna come at the king of social media NFL breakdowns? That’s fine. You better not miss, though.

And, of course, Reddick then snaps back and says of course he changed his stupid cleats and Baldy needs to go back to the tape.

Such pettiness, and we’re here for it. It’s the offseason now, boys and girls, so this is the type of content that’s gonna have to hold us over for a bit.

Buckle up.