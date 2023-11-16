Another Genius Runner Has Been Banned After Using Car To Skip Ahead

Videos by OutKick

A runner has been banned from competitive races for a year after being caught using a car to skip ahead and ultimately win third place.

Joasia Zakrzewski admitted to race officials that she used the car earlier this year during the April 7 GB Ultras marathon after judges found abnormalities in her running time. The annual race takes place from Liverpool to Manchester and each runner has a ‘tracking system’ attached to them that monitors their pace and route.

Apparently Joasia thought she could beat the system by hopping in a car. But this wasn’t just skipping ahead a couple blocks, instead the data shows she used a car for TWO AND A HALF MILES before hopping out and finishing the race in third place.

SHE RAN FASTER THAN USAIN BOLT!

Now this isn’t you or I just deciding to enter a marathon and then 10 minutes in realizing we are in over our heads. Joasia has set previous records for the British 200K and the Scottish 100 miles.

At one point the data showed that she “kicked it into second gear,” by running a mile in 100 seconds – which is equivalent to running at 36mph. Meanwhile Usain Bolt’s top speed while running was 27.3mph.

Joasia however insists she’s innocent of any wrongdoing, claiming that she told officials that she used the car because she felt sick while also claiming she told officials at the finish line that she finished the race in a ‘non-competitive way.’ Interestingly enough, that didn’t stop her from taking photos with her new third place medal though – but hey, you gotta do it for the Instagram, right?

Officials however were not buying her story.

“The claimant had collected the trophy at the end of the race, something which she should have not done if she was completing the race on a non-competitive basis. She also did not seek to return the trophy in the week following the race,” the ruling panel said.

You’d think she would have learned from other runners that have been caught cutting the race line by using subways or having friend carpool them.