Another Detroit Lions Player Is Being Investigated For Gambling

Might as well build a sportsbook at Ford Field.

The NFL is investigating a fifth Detroit Lions player for allegedly violating the league’s gambling policy.

The Athletic, who originally reported the story, did not name the player under investigation. But, the report did say he was not a “prominent member” of the 2022 roster.

No need to go to the casino anymore when we all have a sportsbook in our pocket. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Last month, the NFL suspended four other Lions players for gambling. Safety C.J. Moore and wide receiver Quintez Cephus received indefinite suspensions for betting on the NFL. Wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill got six-game suspensions for placing bets on other sports.

But it’s not just the Lions.

And on Monday, ESPN reported a second wave of investigations is coming.

Individuals involved with the NFL — including staff and players — are strictly prohibited from gambling on any sports. Players may, however, gamble at legal casinos, as long as the gambling is non-sports related, such as blackjack or slots.

That’s the league’s written policy. And the rules are crystal clear.

But with the rising popularity of online sportsbooks, it’s getting harder and harder to police what these players are doing on their phones.

Still — risking a multi-million-dollar NFL contract for a few bucks on a sports betting app?

Not worth the gamble. Literally.