Annie Agar, NFL’s Spiciest Correspondent, Trolls Mac Jones In A Patriotic Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Bally sports NFL correspondent Annie Agar took some time out of her Fourth of July holiday to throw a couple haymakers at Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.

Bonus: she did it while honoring America in a Red, White & Blue bikini top like the true icon she is. Somewhere, George Washington is smiling!

“happy 4th everyone! based on their QB situation, this might be the only time you’ll see patriots celebrate this year,” she wrote before hammering the send button.

happy 4th everyone! based on their QB situation, this might be the only time you’ll see patriots celebrate this year. pic.twitter.com/DdEkGJpFTI — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) July 4, 2023

NFL personality Annie Agar is taking over, so pay attention

That, boys and girls, is how you play the NFL correspondent game. You’re either like Schefty and Ian Rapoport and break every single bit of news before everyone else, or you’re like Annie Agar and you roast mid-level QBs in a bikini.

Both avenues certainly work and both get you to where you’re going, but the rides are much different. I’m more of an Annie Agar fan myself, but to each his own.

I’m also a Dolphins fan, so this particular tweet spoke to me beyond the fact that Annie is wearing a bathing suit top.

Tua Tagovailoa over Mac Jones every single day and twice on Sundays. The fact that Mac Jones made the Pro Bowl two years ago is a joke. He STINKS.

Hell, even Patriots fans know he stinks. Anyone remember the Bailey Zappe era last year? They were BEGGING for Bill Belichick to put Zappe in during that one Monday Night football game and when he did, the place went NUTS.

Toss in the fact that Mac and the Pats are now in a division with Aaron Rodgers, and Annie here is 100% right. They’re screwed. I legitimately think the Patriots are by far the worst team in the AFC East and it ain’t close.

Poor Mac Jones, but I’m glad Annie checked in to provide her thoughts on an otherwise slow summer day.