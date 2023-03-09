Annie Agar Appears To Be Crushing It On Vacation

Videos by OutKick

Annie Agar seems to be in very high spirits as she soaks up some sun and war weather on vacation.

The popular NFL reporter, who is known for her comedic videos, is crushing it at the beach, and as expected, she’s nothing but smiles.

Not only is Annie Agar grinning while she enjoys a little r&r, but she managed to find a cocktail as well. You know you’re never going to have a bad time when you’re at the beach with an ice cold drink in your hand.

That’s just a fact.

Annie Agar continues to be a rising star.

For those of you unfamiliar with Annie Agar, she’s really becoming legit popular in the content game. It seems like over the past year, she’s blown up.

Her real claim to fame was her parody videos, which are always hilarious.

Super Bowl meeting pic.twitter.com/Jt3cOZdIjt — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 14, 2023

Now, she’s down at the beach enjoying what we’re sure is a well-earned vacation. We don’t hate it. We definitely don’t hate it at all.

Annie Agar’s profile is also certainly only going to get more and more popular. Once you hit a critical mass in the online content game, you often take off like a rocket ship.

Look no further than Olivia Dunne’s success for proof of that fact. Agar might not be at that level, but she’s clearly doing fine for herself.

Annie Agar goes viral with vacation photos. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Finally, is Annie Agar about to join “Yellowstone” and get to work on the Dutton ranch? She certainly seems ready to rock and roll as a cowgirl.

It should be a ton of fun to see what else Agar can cook up in 2023. There’s no doubt she’s only going to continue to grow more and more popular.