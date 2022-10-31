Annie Agar Wins Halloween With Incredible Costume

Annie Agar put on a show for Halloween.
The popular Bally Sports football personality dressed up as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell for the holiday, and her costume is truly a sight to behold.
Feast your eyes below.
There’s no doubt we’re giving Agar an A+ for this costume across the board. A+ for creativity, A+ for effort and most importantly, A+ for accuracy.
She absolutely nailed the facial hair, stance and attitude. Dan Campbell is known for being an imposing coach, even if he’s not winning.
Annie Agar couldn’t have done a better job capturing his vibe and persona.
While I’m not a huge Halloween guy, if you’re going to dress up, you might as well go big. I think it’s fair to say Agar can happily rest knowing she accomplished her mission of winning Halloween.
Hands down one of the best costumes we’ve seen in a very long time.
Also, if you’re unfamiliar with Agar’s work, do yourself and check out her Instagram below.