Annie Agar Should Not Have Apologized

They got Annie Agar. Yes, that Annie Agar, the 25-year-old internet media sensation who posts funny NFL videos on Twitter and who recently got into a Twitter scrum with the mother of Cincinnati Bengals safety Eli Apple.

Like most Americans, Agar struggled this past Sunday to cope with the realization that there would be no football games, that we’d officially transitioned into the offseason.

“It’s Sunday and no one is playing football, I guess we all feel like Jags fans today,” Agar tweeted.

Some salty Jags fans took great offense to the tweet, and looked up Agar’s old social media posts in hopes of destroying her in reprisal.

The old tweet digger-uppers didn’t do a very good job though. Despite their best efforts, they found only posts of Agar mocking Hillary Clinton supporters and criticizing Colin Kaepernick for kneeling:

Annie Agar is WILDDD lmao 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JfHdKghyT8 — Jesse Sykes (@jessesykes1231) February 21, 2022

Yet because Agar hopes to make a career in sports media — including with her current employer, Bally Sports — she apologized quickly.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive tweets from my past,” Agar tweeted in response. “They were written when I was a teenager and do not reflect who I am today. I have the utmost respect for the athletes and teams I cover. I hope you can forgive teenage me and we can get back to laughing together again.”

Agar should not have apologized. Her past posts didn’t offend anyone. Outrage is a tool that blue checks use to incriminate others for wrongthink.

By apologizing to progressives, Agar aided in her own demise. Progressives capitalize on vulnerability and turn their targets into loyal foot soldiers.

Wokes are not looking for accountability but submission. By digging up her old, rather innocuous tweets, they warned Agar that if she wants to make it in the mainstream, then she must fear the Left. They control the trajectory of her career, not her. By apologizing to them, Agar has accepted this dynamic.

Annie Agar is funny and creative. She’s everything Katie Nolan had hoped to be. But Agar is also scared of the Twitter mob. She apologized to them out of fear. She’s now at their mercy.