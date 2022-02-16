Eli Apple’s Hateable Mom Takes A Swing At Internet Hero Annie Agar

Videos by OutKick

Annie Agar, the Zoom meeting-creating media darling who is on a meteoric rise the sports media world hasn’t seen since Katie Nolan went from a vlogger to a Fox Sports personality, has been gliding along without facing too much pushback for her jokes.

Then Agar ran into Eli Apple’s mother, another Annie, who wasn’t having it from the mainstream media golden girl. Eli, who has been an easy target for blue checkmarks, current NFL players and residents of NOLA, was on the receiving end of Ms. Agar’s joke about the Bengals cornerback having trouble with Cooper Kupp.

“Such an incredible experience providing coverage at my first Super Bowl, unlike Eli Apple,” Agar tweeted.

Annie Apple, who has never seen a shot at her son she’s not willing to block, took offense and was ready for the media’s darling.

“I can believe that,” Annie Apple fired back. “Word on the street is you catch a lotta balls. Mainstream media stays on that bull–t,” momma Apple added.

That’s right, a slut-shaming comeback. My god, Annie Apple, you had to know this wouldn’t fly.

I can believe that. Word on the street is you catch a lotta balls. 😏 Mainstream media stays on that bullshit. https://t.co/y4ARW2Qmx9 pic.twitter.com/1XzJ3ofIBG — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) February 15, 2022

And then Annie Apple turned off the comments. That’s a clear violation of the Twitter War Treaty of 2008. You cannot turn off the comments. You have to take the return artillery.

You’ll have to slide into the quote tweets to see what people are saying to Annie Apple.