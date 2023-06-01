Anheuser-Busch Loses $27 Billion In Value After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch continues to get gutted after Bud Light collaborated with Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have been getting destroyed ever since Mulvaney’s March Madness promo at the start of April, and there’s no end in sight.

People have had enough of the woke insanity, and the backlash against BL and A-B truly appears to represent a turning point. The numbers are also brutal. Bud Light sales are down nearly 30%, and Anheuser-Busch is shedding value.

Will Bud Light ever recover? (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Anheuser-Busch loses billions.

The company has lost roughly $27 billion in market value since Bud Light went woke and teamed up with Mulvaney, according to Fox Business.

The company’s stock price as of Thursday morning is sitting at $53.40. That’s a 19.976% decrease from the $66.73 stock price the company had at the end of April before the Mulvaney promo.

There’s simply no positive spin Anheuser-Busch can offer up for this situation. The company is getting annihilated.

Bud Light continues to get torched after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Bud Light went woke and AB is feeling the pain.

Losing $27 billion in value over the course of just a couple months isn’t simply a disaster. It’s a collapse that is unlike anything consumers are used to seeing.

Seriously, has a single ad or promo ever cost a company $27 billion before? Dylan Mulvaney can at least be the proud owner of the single most costly Instagram collaboration in the history of social media.

It cost Anheuser-Busch $27 billion! Stop and think about how much money that is. It’s a staggering amount of value that was wiped out all because of one very stupid decision from Bud Light.

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch remain in big trouble after the Dylan Mulvaney disaster. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Go woke, go broke. Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch are learning that lesson the hard way. The question is will any company look at this and learn or will more follow the same path. Anheuser-Busch went from a beer powerhouse to a cautionary tale. It’s truly incredible to watch the collapse unfold.