Anheuser-Busch Stock Gets Obliterated As Bud Light Sales Tank

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light continue to be in serious trouble.

The latest sales data indicated Bud Light sales are down nearly 30% after the company went woke and teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney.

BL has been getting crushed for the past two months, and the pain is spreading across the entire Anheuser-Busch brand like a cancer.

Bud Light sales are down big after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Anheuser-Busch’s stock is getting lit up.

The Anheuser-Busch Inbev stock price definitely hasn’t been immune. BUD stock was sitting at $54.46 a share before the market opened Wednesday.

The Friday before Mulvaney’s April 1st Bud Light promo, the company’s stock price was $66.73 a share.

Anheuser-Busch’s stock price has fallen more than 18.3% in the span of two months. That’s not bad. It’s a bloodbath beyond words. It’s nothing short of shocking.

It’s down more than $4 a share in just the past five days. The latest sales data is obliterating the share value.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev stock price continues to crater. (Credit: Google stock market information)

Bud Light is feeling the pain of going woke.

Bud Light used to be a beer brand that people drank without giving it much thought. Not anymore. Now, it’s a brand that’s associated with woke politics after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

The average light beer drinker is a dude who just wants to kick back, relax, spend time with his family and watch the game.

Instead of sticking with what works, Bud Light decided teaming up with a person known for mocking women was a good idea.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev’s stock price is now falling like a bird falling out of the sky, Bud Light sales are in free fall and there’s truly no end in sight. We’re wrapping up month two of this disaster, and it definitely appears to only be getting worse.

The stock price will almost certainly continue to fall as more bad sales data rolls in. Where is the floor? Is there a realistic floor in the near future?

Bud Light continues to get crushed after going woke. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Those questions remain to be answered, but Bud Light is now known as a cautionary tale of what happens when a company goes woke.