Anheuser-Busch Chief Marketing Officer Officially Out Because Bud Light Is Virtually Extinct

Remember Bud Light? Me neither! Apparently, I’m not alone.

Sales of the once-popular brew have become so bad that another brilliant mind behind the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco has been shown the door. This time, it’s the Big Kahuna, too.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Anheuser-Busch Chief Marketing Officer, Benoit Garbe, will step down at the end of this year to “embark on a new chapter in his career.”

Time to turn the page from mocking women and celebrating 365 days of womanhood, I reckon. All good things must come to an end, you know.

Eight months after Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, fallout continues

I mean, I’ll be honest with you — I didn’t even know there were heads still around to roll over at Anheuser-Busch. The Bud Light fiasco was so long ago that I just figured everyone involved had already been canned at this point.

But I guess not! And, upon further review, it’s easy to see why.

According to Fortune, in this most recent quarter Bud Light reported a 13.5% decline in revenue per 100 liters, which is the best measure of beer sales. Not great!

Those numbers fall in line with pretty much all the other miserable numbers we’ve seen since Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch plastered Dylan Mulvaney on a can back in April. Garbe, according to Fortune, was in charge of overseeing all marketing during that time.

So, yeah — while he wasn’t directly involved with the partnership, it happened on his watch. Frankly, I’m surprised it took this long.

Anyway, in the months since the fallout has been fast and furious, and not in the cool way that Vin Diesel makes it look.

Sales have plummeted to almost embarrassing lows, nobody and I mean nobody, wants to be seen with the blue can anymore, and Modelo overtook Bud Light at the end of summer as the official top-selling beer in the US of A.

Seems like these third-quarter stats were the final straw for Benoit here.

Grab a Yuengling and pour one out for him.