Business Booms For Modelo Following Bud Light’s Collapse

Videos by OutKick

Modelo’s business is exploding following Bud Light’s collapse.

Modelo has become the top beer brand in America and unseated Bud Light for the throne in 2023 following the Anheuser-Busch brand’s decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney.

It’s been on cruise control and the company’s growth doesn’t appear to be slowing down. The beer brand’s sales grew an impressive 12% in the most recent quarter ending August 31 when compared to 2022, according to the New York Post. Constellation Brands, which is Modelo’s parent company, described the situation as “remarkable growth.”

Meanwhile, Bud Light is down 20% since the start of April when the Mulvaney March Madness promo went live. That’s what people call a butt kicking in the business world.

Modelo is experiencing great growth in the aftermath of Bud Light going woke. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Not going woke is great for Modelo.

Bud Light made a fatal mistake. The once popular beer brand used to be the top beer in America. Then, for reasons nobody seems to understand, the brand thought it was a good idea to team up with Mulvaney.

Mulvaney’s entire shtick seems to be to mock women and behave like a child. As the data shows, people didn’t appreciate the partnership, and Bud Light has now become the punchline to a bad joke.

Modelo continues to grow in the wake of Bud Light’s collapse. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Modelo is flourishing, it’s the top-selling beer in America and it doesn’t appear ready to relinquish that spot.

It’s also simply a great beer. There are few things better than some fire tacos, nachos and an iced down Modelo. I might have to have a few tonight now that I’m thinking about it.

Bud Light’s pain and loss is Modelo’s gain. As I’ve said far too many times to count, if you play stupid games, you will eventually win stupid prizes. Bud Light is learning that the hard way.

Will Bud Light ever take back the top beer spot in America? (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Modelo is enjoying huge growth and printing cash. Companies have two paths to choose from. They better choose wisely and follow the latter.