Angry Tyrell Hatton Flips Double Birds At The Byron Nelson To … A Sand Trap

Golf is a frustrating game. Ask anyone who’s ever played even a casual round and they’ll tell you horror stories. The saving grace, though, is that the guys who make millions of dollars to play the sport are often just like us. Enter: Tyrell Hatton at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Thursday.

Hatton is known for having a fiery temper and he always looks angry. Sometimes, he’s not angry. But you’d never know if you just look at his face.

Tyrell Hatton with an all time golf blowup, wait for the yell at the end pic.twitter.com/btKi6kVVp8 — M Bechtoldt 🏳️‍🌈 (@CavsMax13) July 12, 2019

He struggled early in his first round, sitting at one-over through his first seven holes. That doesn’t sound terrible, but on a day when someone named S.Y. Noh shot an 11-under 60, the course was ripe for attacking.

Tyrrell Hatton of England plays a tee shot during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 11, 2023 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Hatton just couldn’t get it going early, but he rebounded nicely. He birdied the next three holes and ultimately shot a three-under round.

But after a poor bunker shot, Tyrell Hatton took out his frustration in the most relatable way possible. He flipped double birds right at the sand trap.

Nobody: ….



Tyrell Hatton once a round: pic.twitter.com/GDAXlMcgqN — Breezy Golf (@BreezyGlf) May 11, 2023

Tyrell Hatton lets the bunkers at the Byron Nelson know what he thinks about them

Admittedly, I’m a little late getting to this story. Why? Well, because as I was watching live, they blurred out the entire picture. I honestly thought it was a technical malfunction.

I couldn’t figure out why the broadcasters were laughing so hard. One said it was “the best reaction he’d ever seen on a golf course.”

I’ve never actually seen a broadcast blur out the entire screen. When the audio goes silent for 10 seconds, you know someone swore. I’m well-versed in the “dump” button. (That’s a radio term for the button we hit when someone curses and it stops the words from going over the air).

I did not realize that there was a visual “dump” button. Maybe that’s the story here.

Anyway, Hatton isn’t the first PGA player to get angry at the bunkers during a tournament. A few weeks ago, Scottie Scheffler threw a fit when hit chunked a shot out of a fairway bunker.

Golf is hard.

Thankfully, the professional think so, too.