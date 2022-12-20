Angry Ravens Fan Leaves Several Handwritten ‘Fire Greg Roman’ Notes Outside Team Facility

The Baltimore Ravens offense had a tough go on Saturday. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley started in place of an injured Lamar Jackson but the team faced a bad Cleveland Browns defense.

Despite the Browns’ struggles all season, they held the Ravens to just three points. But Ravens fans made it clear whose fault they thought that performance was on: offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

During the game, searching “Greg Roman” on Twitter revealed a lot of vitriol aimed towards the veteran coordinator. The tweets have continued since.

Roman has been with the team since 2017 and in the role of offensive coordinator since 2019.

He previously coached for the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills, as well as a previous stint in Baltimore. He also coached at the college and high school level.

This might be the first time in his long career that he’s had fans so mad at him that they were willing to risk criminal trespassing by dropping off handwritten notes to the Baltimore team facility that read “Fire Greg Roman.”

Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser posted a video of the notes on TikTok. Bowser later deleted the video, but the Internet never forgets.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not planning to fire Greg Roman

Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the notes when he spoke to the media on Monday.

Harbaugh also addressed one of his players — Bowser — posting a video to social media that showed fans demanding the firing of a coach. He said it’s not a problem for the team at this time.

Finally, the media asked Harbaugh if had concerns that a fan was able to get that close to the team’s facility to leave notes. Again, non-issue for Harbaugh.

It looks like Greg Roman will continue to coach and call plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

For how long? Who knows.