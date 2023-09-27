Angry Golfer Chases A Guy On The Course With A Club Before Hauling Off & Hitting A Third Golfer With It

Videos by OutKick

Another day and another crazy scene unfolding on a golf course near you. This one comes after the lunatic who ripped his shirt off and it cranks up the insanity to actual physical violence not just shirtless threats.

The very short clip shows a golfer chasing another golfer on the course with a golf club in hand. He can be heard yelling something followed by, “I’ll f*cking kill you” as he gives chase.

Golfer chases a guy then hits another with his golf club (Image Credit: Zire Golf/Instagram)



A third golfer walks towards the guy as he’s losing his mind and points at him. It’s hard to tell if anything is said, but simply approaching the guy turned out to be a huge mistake.

The crazy golfer turns his attention towards the guy walking towards him then hauls off and hits him with the golf club. After connecting with a shot that had to leave a gigantic bruise, the golf club wielding nut aims his focus back on the original guy he was chasing.

It’s at this point that the clip comes to an abrupt end. It’s not known if there were any further swings of the golf club that connected or any other threats made towards either of the other golfers.

If You’re Heading Out To The Course There’s An Increasing Chance Of A Run-In With An Angry Golfer

According to Eric Mulder, a commenter on the video, he was in the group of golfers that encountered the unhinged golfer. He provided some context as to what went down before he camera started rolling.

He said, “the guy drove the green on a par 4 and the other group (mine) teed it up back at them.” Mulder added that the guy hurling the threats and swinging the club at people was arrested.

This sounds like another classic battle over slow play, or perceived slow play anyway. So much for a leisurely activity. I thought the whole point was to stay away from your family and responsibilities for as long as you can.

That might be the case for some who hit the course. But there seems to be a growing angry golfer segment heading out to the course to do battle. They’re just looking for reasons to chase a guy with a golf club.

Good luck avoiding the group of angry golfers when you head out to the course.