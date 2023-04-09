Videos by OutKick

Over the course of the last week, Angel Reese has dominated headlines. The women’s basketball superstar not only helped lead LSU to its first-ever national championship in her first year with the program, she has talked her talk.

Reese recorded a double-double against Iowa, and proceeded to dance all over Caitlin Clark’s grave. Clark, the best player in the country, hit South Carolina with the “you can’t see me” hand gesture.

Reese took it up a notch by not only hitting the “you can’t see me” in Clark’s face as time wound down in the national championship game, but also pointed to her finger and rubbed in that she was getting a ring. It was ice cold.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

In wake of the Tigers’ win and Reese’s taunting, there has been a lot of discussion back and forth about the celebration and whether it was out of line or fair game. Some have brought race into the equation.

Reese also made headlines after First Lady Jill Biden suggested that the Hawkeyes, who lost the national championship, should get an invitation to the White House alongside the victors.

Meanwhile, Reese’s brand has never been bigger. She has far transcended any notion of “fifteen minutes of fame” as her follower count keeps rising and NIL portfolio grows exponentially.

Reese is a household name. Her fame is up there with Joe Burrow in Baton Rouge and ‘Bayou Barbie’ continues to be the talk of the sports world, even during The Masters.

‘Saturday Night Live’ got in on the mix a week after the national title game and parodied Reese. It spoofed her trash talk and disinterest in the White House, as well as her NIL opportunities.

To close things out, SNL tied it all together with the “you can’t see me” taunt.