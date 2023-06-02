Angel Reese Makes Cameo In Wild Latto, Cardi B Music Video Featuring Vulgar Lyrics

Videos by OutKick

Angel Reese has a cameo in a wild music video from rappers Lotta and Cardi B.

The LSU basketball star’s profile has been blowing up ever since the Tigers won the national title. Turns out, taunting Caitlin Clark, threatening to boycott the White House and appearing in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition (especially that one) are all great for your brand as a college athlete.

Well, she parlayed all of her recent attention into the music video for “Put It On Da Floor Again” from Lotta featuring Cardi B.

WARNING: The music video is WILDLY offensive with its lyrics and some actions depicted. Consider yourself warned.

Angel Reese appears in absurd music video.

To be clear, this isn’t about cancel culture and Angel Reese is free to do what she wants off the court as an adult in America. Now, could LSU have a problem with it? Perhaps. And it wouldn’t be hard to understand why. The lyrics are unbelievably inappropriate.

Don’t believe me? Let’s take a look at some of what Cardi B and Lotta were spitting to their listeners:

These hoes don’t do enough that’s why I always do the most

Broke n***as give the d*ck, rich n***s sponsor goals

Only thing a n***a get from me for free is free the bros

Let me pop it off

Point me to the biggest slut, babygirl, come top it off … That b*tch made some pages just to suck me but I block ’em all

All these hoes is mid

Got her lurkin’ on my page before she feed her kids, huh

Sh*ttin’ on these bitches, dunkin’ on they heads

Get these hoes some melatonin, put they ass to bed (B*tch)

N***a, cry for what? B*tch, these are Denim Tears (Huh) … Yeah, it’s givin’ c*nt, mhmm

I’m in the booth playin’ with my p*ssy, b*tch

Are those really lyrics Angel Reese wants to be associated with? Yes, she wasn’t the focal point of the video. That was left to Cardi B and Lotta, who definitely didn’t hold back.

The actions in the music video are also questionable at certain moments. At one point, Lotta appeared to be licking a blurred out gun in a manner that would suggest oral sex. At another point of the video, Cardi B’s chest was zoomed in on as she grabbed it.

Who advising Reese thought this was the best music video for her to appear in? She’s becoming rather rich and famous. She could do just about anything she wants. She was just featured in SI Swimsuit!

Why this one? Did nobody read the lyrics? Did nobody ask what the video would contain? Is this really what Angel Reese wants to lend her name to? A video that includes the lyrics “Yeah, it’s givin’ c*nt, mhmm. I’m in the booth playin’ with my p*ssy, b*tch”?

Angel Reese appears in the music video for “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Lotta and Cardi B. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

We will update the piece if LSU weighs in on Reese’s decision to make a cameo in the video.