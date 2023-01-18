Andrew Whitworth Won’t Be Coming Out Of Retirement To Aid Ailing Bengals OL

Bengals fans, don’t hold your breath on seeing Andrew Whitworth back with the O-line banged up at the worst time of the year.

Whitworth, 41, has previously teased a return to football despite finding post-retirement success as part of Amazon Video’s Thursday Night Football analyst crew.

Can Whit Make A Big Return To The Bengals?

Rumors began to swirl once again on a potential return when the Bengals suffered another loss on the offensive line after Jonah Williams went down with a dislocated kneecap injury Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

(Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Up & Adams host and Bengals fan Kay Adams put the spotlight on Whit, begging the Cincinnati favorite to hop on a flight and help his ol’ team as they prepare to face the formidable Buffalo Bills defensive line.

Adams wasn’t being cute about it; she genuinely requested Whitworth’s help for Cincinnati’s playoff run, even laying out a flight plan for big Drew to fly from LA to Cincinnati.

Whitworth caught Adams’ plea and responded on Twitter that while his heart and mind say “yes” to a return, his body isn’t as willing.

“I hear you Kay!” Whitworth responded, “But as I told [Peter Schrager]! My heart and mind says yes!! But these giraffe/skinny Jean legs say no thx!!”

As part of the Bengals, Whit was selected to three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro nod. He played his final game last February as part of the Los Angeles Rams as they went on to win Super Bowl LVI over Cincy.

With the Bengals missing Williams, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa, Cincy will need to scrap their best available players to shore up protection and help keep Joe Burrow on his feet to match Josh Allen and the Bills’ firepower on offense.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)