Andre The Giant Once Annihilated An Airplane Restroom… Although, That Almost Certainly Happened More Than Once

According to Hall of Fame wrestler Brutus Beefcake, Andre The Giant unleashed such unholy havoc in an airline bathroom that passengers were left “gagging, puking, and crying.”

But I’m not allowed to bring a normal-sized tube of toothpaste onboard…

According to The Sun, the 66-year-old wrestling legend said in an interview with the YouTube channel Wrestling Shoot Interviews said the 7-foot-3 Andre always had a tough time using cramped airplane restrooms.

I get this. I’m nature’s perfect height; a perfectly average 5-foot-10. That’s not too short, not too tall. Just perfect. However, even I feel cramped in an airplane bathroom where it feels like you’re trying to get the job done in a somewhat roomy casket 30,000 feet in the air.

So, yeah, this would’ve been a big problem for a man who was so big his hand made full-sized Coke cans look like those mini Coke cans. That’s why he took care of business before flights.

“Andre would always time it so that he would take a dump before he went to the airport, before he went to the plane, then he’d be good for a day or two,” Beefcake said.

Smart. However, Beefcake said that wouldn’t work on a 14-hour marathon voyage aboard a Boeing 747 from Tokyo to the United States.

Wrestling legend Andre The Giant makes a face probably not dissimilar from the ones fellow passengers made on that fateful flight from Tokyo. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Andre The Giant Ripped A Deuce So Foul That People Fell Out Of Their Seats

I don’t mean to speculate, but it sounds as though Mr. The Giant may have had a piece or two of sashimi that didn’t sit right with him. He had to dash off to the lavatory.

“I’ve never heard anything like it. The sounds that are coming out of there,” Beefcake said. “The smell that started coming forward, the back of the plane had a lot of people. There were people falling out of their seats and into the aisles.

“Gagging, puking, crying, screaming, and we were all falling on the floor laughing ourselves sick.

“I couldn’t breathe. He must have half filled-up a garbage bag full of s–t.”

Again, for reference: Andre The Giant uncorked what amounts to a biological weapon. I had to throw away a bottle of contact solution that was an ounce too big.

That sounds like one of the darkest days in the history of commercial aviation, but at the same time, it’s another legendary tale of Andre The Giant… and one of his bowel movements.

