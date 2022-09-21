Andor, Disney’s Newest Star Wars Series, Is Apparently Different Than Anything You’ve Ever Seen

Ready or not, another Star Wars series is here. Andor makes its debut Wednesday, with three of the first 12 episodes released on Disney+.

This particular series will tell the story of fan-favorite Cassian Andor, the legendary thief-turned-Rebel spy who led the rebellion on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star in Rogue One. 

Disney’s newest Star Wars series serves as a prequel to the 2016 film, and will follow Andor in the 5 years leading up the events of Rogue One.

Andor is the latest Disney+ installment in the Star Wars universe, and comes in with some serious momentum.

Obi-Wan was an instant hit over the summer, with fans praising the 6-episode limited series and begging for more.

By all accounts, though, this will be nothing like Obi-Wan. The early reviews for Andor are in, and they paint an interesting – spoiler-less – picture for the new series.

Here’s what we could be in store for over the next several weeks.

Andor reviews are in, and, in typical Star Wars fashion, they’re all over the map. (LucasFilm LTD)

Andor, the next Star Wars story, receives positive early reviews

For starters, the series debuted with an impressive 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. As of early Wednesday, it’s Audience Score had risen from 78% to 81% – another good sign.

Plenty of critics got a sneak peak at the first few episodes, and took to Twitter to give us a glimpse.

The general feeling? Positive. Weirdly positive.

 

Andor doesn’t feel like Star Wars, and that’s not a bad thing

One of the major themes in the first batch of reviews appears to be the tone of the new series, which appears to be … not very Star Wars-ish.

But that’s not a bad thing … for some.

Some fans take aim at Andor for poor pacing

Of course, it’s not all rosy in Star Wars World. It never is.

Some fans and critics have already taken issue with the new show, taking aim at everything from the pacing, to the action, to the acting.

Think Andor will be a hit? A bore? A waste of time? Are you just over Star Wars in general at this point?

Let us know!

