Ready or not, another Star Wars series is here. Andor makes its debut Wednesday, with three of the first 12 episodes released on Disney+.

This particular series will tell the story of fan-favorite Cassian Andor, the legendary thief-turned-Rebel spy who led the rebellion on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star in Rogue One.

Disney’s newest Star Wars series serves as a prequel to the 2016 film, and will follow Andor in the 5 years leading up the events of Rogue One.

Andor is the latest Disney+ installment in the Star Wars universe, and comes in with some serious momentum.

Obi-Wan was an instant hit over the summer, with fans praising the 6-episode limited series and begging for more.

By all accounts, though, this will be nothing like Obi-Wan. The early reviews for Andor are in, and they paint an interesting – spoiler-less – picture for the new series.

Here’s what we could be in store for over the next several weeks.

Andor, the next Star Wars story, receives positive early reviews

For starters, the series debuted with an impressive 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. As of early Wednesday, it’s Audience Score had risen from 78% to 81% – another good sign.

#Andor debuts with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes — based on 161 reviews 🍅 pic.twitter.com/6JpMrQIC8t — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 20, 2022

Plenty of critics got a sneak peak at the first few episodes, and took to Twitter to give us a glimpse.

The general feeling? Positive. Weirdly positive.

‘ANDOR’ exceeds all expectations and already might be the best live-action Star Wars series yet. Read our ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ review… https://t.co/trBd3PlU0s — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 20, 2022

Andor is off to a fantastic start thanks to its compelling performances, corporate thriller undertones, and considered filmmaking. Our Episodes 1-4 review: pic.twitter.com/36FB8UYBPd — IGN (@IGN) September 21, 2022

#Andor is mature, fresh, and bold. It showcases the dark, grounded level of the Star Wars universe like never before and feels like a prestige HBO mini-series. Read our full review of Andor episode 1-4 here: https://t.co/tBodUptlip pic.twitter.com/aao3ZvVLhm — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) September 20, 2022

Andor doesn’t feel like Star Wars, and that’s not a bad thing

One of the major themes in the first batch of reviews appears to be the tone of the new series, which appears to be … not very Star Wars-ish.

But that’s not a bad thing … for some.

#Andor is such a different vibe from the other SW shows and I am so here for it — Morgane (@miuxo) September 21, 2022

#Andor Solid start so far. Has a real gritty spy war drama from the 70s/80s vibe to it. Definitely not for the kiddies. This is the type of variety that we want from a franchise like this, both in tone and style. Be different from the pack. Ready for more. pic.twitter.com/8E1eRo0FfO — Dino Charge Silver 🇺🇦 (@GreenRangerDon) September 21, 2022

WOAH I definitely didn’t expect this vibe in #Andor, it’s not typical SW thing, it’s something different, dark and intense. I’m thrilling to see more episodes ! — 🍁 jumping antøny 💙💛 🍁 (@galaxy_mutant) September 21, 2022

I love that #Andor has such a different vibe and style to the rest of Star Wars. Absolutely digging this — Spleens the Cat (@RubyStiff) September 21, 2022

Some fans take aim at Andor for poor pacing

Of course, it’s not all rosy in Star Wars World. It never is.

Some fans and critics have already taken issue with the new show, taking aim at everything from the pacing, to the action, to the acting.

I see why they released the first 3 episodes of Andor all at once. Episodes 1 and 2 were a complete bore, and would've been shit on by everyone. They had to get them out of the way ASAP! All in all, not a good start #Andor — Grizzy (@BGrizzy1989) September 21, 2022

Just watched #Andor on Disney+. Presentation is decent. The droid is dumb. Not sure who is good, who is bad. No clear storyline. Don't know who to root for or against. Hope it gets better or I'm done Disney+ for good. — redpillguy (@redpillmoments) September 21, 2022

Hot Take: #Andor is not very good. It is slow and plodding with no real build and a lack of compelling characters, With the fate of Cassian already known, this needed to hit a LOT harder. To me this is the first REAL fail for Disney/Skywalker 5.5/10 — Bert B (@BertBeattie) September 21, 2022

Well, actually not that impressed with #Andor, but it would've made a good first half hour of a movie.#StarWars #StarWarsAndor #meh — Halfie. It's my country too, you b@stards (@enti_ande) September 21, 2022

Think Andor will be a hit? A bore? A waste of time? Are you just over Star Wars in general at this point?

Let us know!