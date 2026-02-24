Zohran Mamdani Excuses Mob Attacking NYPD Officers With Snowballs As 'Kids,' Gets Roasted On Social Media

New York City has been absolutely hammered by a massive, historic snowstorm over the last few days. And some New Yorkers have responded pretty much exactly how you'd expect them to respond: by humiliating themselves.

Social media on Tuesday has been filled with videos of angry, aggressive people pelting members of the New York City police department with snowballs. Most appear to be teenagers or in their mid-20's, and some can be seen specifically attempting to antagonize officers while yelling at them.

RELATED: Mamdani, NYC Asks For Photo ID To Shovel Snow, Jokes Write Themselves

The NYPD officers in the video handle themselves professionally, defending themselves without getting carried away by an angry mob. Pretty much what you'd expect from law enforcement. Equally unsurprising? The reaction from New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, who's getting absolutely roasted on social media for misrepresenting the crowd and downplaying the incident.

Zohran Mamdani Once Again Showing Why He's A Walking Disaster

Mamdani posted on X about the videos on Tuesday morning, and it was, predictably, awful.

"I've seen the videos of kids throwing snowballs at NYPD officers in Washington Square Park," he said. "Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving. Treat them with respect. If anyone's catching a snowball, it's me."

Well, here's the problem with that statement: they weren't kids. And they could have seriously injured someone in order to gain clout on left-wing social media.

Not only were the offenders very clearly not children, but some in response brought up Mamdani's past comments about NYPD, including specific calls to "defund" the police, and posting "nature is healing" after someone said they saw a cop crying in their car. Others pointed out that Mamdani's refusal to condemn the actions of those throwing snowballs will only encourage more "unacceptable behavior."

Another posted a still image with zero "kids" visible anywhere.

Another video showed police being chased out of the area by the mob, hardly the type of harmless "kids" having fun type situation Mamdani references.

Again, this is the perfect example of "play stupid games, win stupid prizes." New Yorkers elected a far-left socialist with no experience, no accomplishments, and no respect for police or desire to maintain a functioning society. Now he's tacitly encouraging more anti-social behavior targeted at police, because that's precisely the type of thing he'd be doing if he weren't mayor. Congrats New York on yet another humiliating embarrassment. And he's been in office for less than two months. Incredible.