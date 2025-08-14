Zohran Mamdani Booed, Heckled Out Of Staten Island Store: WATCH

Zohran Mamdani is one of America's most dangerous politicians; a remarkable combination of ignorance, hypocrisy, bad ideas and a history of anti-Semitism.

He's also managed to secure the support of America's least intelligent demographic: young transplants to New York who are too incompetent to understand how disastrous Mamdani's proposals actually are. But as a new video on Thursday demonstrates, not all New Yorkers are taking Mamdani's extremism lying down.

At one of Mamdani's performative campaign stops, one customer in the Staten Island deli was recorded yelling at Mamdani: "There's the communist! Let me tell you something, you're not welcome, you are not welcome on this island."

Several others could be heard yelling "You Jew hater," before the original man added "You Jew-hating piece of s***, you hate this country."

Mamdani, as is his want, smiled and waved, because he has no answer or defense other than more performance.

Zohran Mamdani's Hypocrisy And Bad Ideas Should Matter

Mamdani, one of the furthest left candidates to run for a major office in the United States in decades, has a limitless list of terrible ideas and policy proposals. He's never had a real job, relied on nepotism from his wealthy parents, been proven to be a massive hypocrite on cost of living, and demonstrated a track record of anti-Semitism.

And even as an avowed socialist, the media still refuses to label him as "far left" when discussing his candidacy. A sharp contrast to their rush to label anyone even mildly right of center as being "far right."

Any one of these issues should be disqualifying for Mamdani's candidacy, but the left in New York is so far gone that he's the overwhelming frontrunner to be the next mayor of the country's largest city.

It's easy to say "they'll get what they're voting for," and hope New York flounders. And maybe that is the only way to learn from their stupidity. But it's still dangerous to allow someone this disingenuous, this moronic, this fake to run the biggest and most important city in the United States.

Not to mention the sign it sends to the Jewish community in New York that not only do their voices not matter, but that their voices are actively despised.

Hopefully Mamdani loses in November, with the help of Staten Island voters who won't accept communism, stupidity and "Jew-hatred" in their city.