Can't Make It Up: NY Mayoral Candidate Who Detests Billionaires Lives Like One On Wedding Vacay: Tomi Lahren

The hypocrisy never ends with these far leftists.

NYC mayoral front-runner and proud socialist Zohran Mamdani is on his illustrious summer vacay in Uganda and it’s even more hypocritical than we thought.

According to the NY Post reporting, Mamdani celebrated his marriage with a three-day lavish celebration at his family’s gated compound complete with masked guards and a cell phone jamming system.



Witnesses say several Mercedes and Range Rovers bused the anointed partygoers to this exclusive celebration.

The private compound is in the fancy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city of Kampala. This area is home to the richest of the rich in Uganda, yes, even horrible and repugnant BILLIONAIRES that Zohran wants to eradicate from THIS country.

So this socialist who doesn’t believe in capitalism, billionaires, or private property and wants to abolish the police force had a three-day bash in a gated compound complete with masked and heavily armed guards?

But just a little world Econ brush up for y’all, the rest of Uganda isn’t quite as fancy shmancy as the Mamdani compound.

The World Bank classifies it as a low-income country. Uganda's national poverty rate is currently at 16.1 percent, which means that approximately 7 million people are living below the poverty line. According to a UNICEF report, 38 percent of children aged 6 to 17 live in poverty, with 18 percent living in extreme poverty.

So while Zohran Mamdani craps on America, on our values, our ideals, our way of life, our capitalist economy, he hails from and is visiting a country that is far more oppressed than ours- at least in the areas surrounding his majestic ritzy gated compound, that is.

What a joke. New York, is this really your guy?

Those are my Final Thoughts.