Can't Make It Up: NY Mayoral Candidate Who Detests Billionaires Lives Like One On Wedding Vacay: Tomi Lahren

The hypocrisy never ends with these far leftists.

NYC mayoral front-runner and proud socialist Zohran Mamdani is on his illustrious summer vacay in Uganda and it’s even more hypocritical than we thought. 

Zohran Mamdani

According to the NY Post reporting, Mamdani celebrated his marriage with a three-day lavish celebration at his family’s gated compound complete with masked guards and a cell phone jamming system.


Witnesses say several Mercedes and Range Rovers bused the anointed partygoers to this exclusive celebration. 

The private compound is in the fancy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city of Kampala. This area is home to the richest of the rich in Uganda, yes, even horrible and repugnant BILLIONAIRES that Zohran wants to eradicate from THIS country. 

So this socialist who doesn’t believe in capitalism, billionaires, or private property and wants to abolish the police force had a three-day bash in a gated compound complete with masked and heavily armed guards? 

But just a little world Econ brush up for y’all, the rest of Uganda isn’t quite as fancy shmancy as the Mamdani compound.

The World Bank classifies it as a low-income country. Uganda's national poverty rate is currently at 16.1 percent, which means that approximately 7 million people are living below the poverty line. According to a UNICEF report, 38 percent of children aged 6 to 17 live in poverty, with 18 percent living in extreme poverty.

So while Zohran Mamdani craps on America, on our values, our ideals, our way of life, our capitalist economy, he hails from and is visiting a country that is far more oppressed than ours- at least in the areas surrounding his majestic ritzy gated compound, that is. 

What a joke. New York, is this really your guy?

Those are my Final Thoughts. 

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.