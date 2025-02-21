Actor Zachary Levi Says Supporting Trump Was More Important Than His Career

Hollywood actor Zachary Levi took the extraordinarily risky step of speaking out on politics ahead of the 2024 Presidential election. Though, of course, it was only risky because of who he supported.

Levi initially backed Robert F. Kennedy Jr's campaign, before following Kennedy into supporting Donald Trump ahead of the election. And as he himself acknowledged at the time, there are "ramifications" in the entertainment industry for openly supporting right-leaning political candidates.

The tolerant left, as always.

Levi joined "The Megyn Kelly Show" recently to promote his new film "The Unbreakable Boy," and spoke about the risk he took and whether it was worth it.

"I felt peace because I knew that this was more important than saving my career," Levi said. "I think we too often fall into these paradigms, these thought processes of self-preservation, and it is not good. We need to be wise and we want to survive and we want to live and flourish and all those things, but we can’t merely make decisions off of, ‘Well I hope nothing bad happens to me.’ You got to sacrifice.’"

Zachary Levi Says Speaking Up Is Worth The Risk

He continued, explaining that the entertainment industry, in his view, is dying. And that it wasn't worth sacrificing doing the right thing over protecting whatever jobs he could get.

"What am I really afraid of at the end of the day? That I’m somehow going to lose jobs in an industry that I already believe is completely falling apart and that won’t even be creating jobs for me in a few years anyway?" Levi explained. "Like come on. If I lose all of my acting career, and I hope I don’t, and so far I haven’t… But none of that matters. If the world goes off a cliff, what does it matter?"

He also said that "at least" Trump is "doing what he said he was going to do."

"And more than that, these are some of the things I was kind of even secretly hoping he was going to do because, damn it, we do deserve to know what’s going on."

Levi is right, about all of it. It's worth taking risks when you know you're right to do so. And he's right about the entertainment industry collapsing in on itself like a dying star. Ironically, due in part to telling half the country that they're evil racists.

Box office receipts are down, significantly, from mid-2010's highs. Streaming services turn little profit, if at all. Once-invincible comic book movies are now frequently failing to turn a profit.

Still, it takes bravery to speak out when you know your industry will hate you for it. Levi, clearly, has all the bravery he needs.