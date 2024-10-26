Zachary Levi Says There Are 'Ramifications' In Hollywood For Supporting Donald Trump

Zachary Levi has had starring roles in a number of major Hollywood productions. He was the lead in a long-running cult classic television series "Chuck." He starred in "Shazam!" and was the lead vocalist in the Disney animated film "Tangled." He's had supporting roles in Netflix series, Marvel movies, "Robot Chicken" and "Family Guy."

Yet with all of that success, even Zachary Levi worries about speaking up publicly in support of former President Donald Trump.

Levi, who initially backed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bid for president, threw his support behind Donald Trump after RJK Jr. dropped out of the race. And after doing so, he acknowledged that he was potentially jeopardizing his career, saying at the time that "Hollywood is a very, very liberal town."

Somehow, that set off Whoopi Goldberg, who went on a reality denying rant against Levi, claiming that the entertainment industry doesn't lean left because of Jon Voight and Dennis Quaid.

READ: Whoopi Goldberg Claims Hollywood Doesn't Have A Liberal Bias: 'More B.S.'

Now Levi's fired back, and he brought receipts.

Zachary Levi Highlights Whoopi Goldberg's Absurdity

In an Instagram video this week, Levi shot back at Goldberg, pointing out that there is no balance in modern day entertainment.

"To Whoopi Goldberg and all of the folks at ‘The View,’ I don’t think it’s accurate to say that somehow Hollywood is both a liberal and conservative town," Levi explained in the video. "To Whoopi’s point, back in the day there might have been more of a balance…but you really have to be at a certain level of your career [now] to really get away with [being an outspoken Republican in Hollywood]."

"Of the thousands of actors in Hollywood, that you could only name two actually speaks to that."

He also said that there are actors and creative talent in the industry who support Trump, but won't speak out because they know there will be consequences.

"There are plenty, and by the way, they’ve sent me lots of messages, plenty of people in my industry, in Hollywood, who are terrified to publicly say they would vote for Donald Trump or be conservative in any way," Levi continued. "That’s why you don’t see them. That’s why they’re not very prevalent or prominent. They know there’s ramifications for this kind of s***."

Levi closed with a message to the industry at large, saying not to let fear impact their willingness to speak out publicly.

"But ya’ll, our industry is going to be f***** gonzo. It already is," he continued. "We’re getting eroded. The pandemic and the strikes.. they’ve already eroded it so much. My cry to all of you out there, you closeted Trump voters, it’s now or never. Do whatever you feel like you need to do. If you need to come out publicly and say it, if you feel like you still can’t, then don’t. I would never pressure you to do that. But know that if what you’re afraid of is somehow the backlash of an industry that’s not going to exist very soon, then don’t let that hold you back."

Levi's obviously correct in all of his assessments. Outside of a few older actors, there's virtually zero public support in Hollywood for Trump or other Republican candidates. Why? Because the industry is entirely dominated by far-left progressives, who ironically, despite their party's claims, do not tolerate dissent. There are ramifications for speaking out against the dominant ideology; loss of opportunity, other talent refusing to work on the same set, or being relegated to smaller roles with independent companies.

Voight and Quaid aren't exactly A-listers. And even if there were A-listers who supported Trump, they wouldn't admit it, knowing the backlash they'd get. For all the absurd hyperbolic nonsense about how "brave" it is for Beyonce to appear with Kamala Harris, the real bravery comes from people like Levi, who are willing to risk their careers, albeit in a dying industry, to say what they truly believe.