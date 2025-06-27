World Health Organization Continues To Deny Reality In Order To Protect China

The World Health Organization is the last bastion of reality denial on the COVID lab leak. Of course they are.

It's now a truth almost universally acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic started at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There continues to be no intermediate natural host identified that allowed the virus to transmit from bats to humans, the lab had repeatedly expressed that it intended to work on risky gain-of-function research, and it had been previously and specifically criticized for operating at lower than required safety levels.

There's also the fact that the cases first identified as coming from the Wuhan wet market, where the natural spillover supposedly occurred, happened well after the start of viral spread. Making it impossible for the wet market to be the origin location. None of that matters to the WHO, though, because it makes China look bad. And if the U.S. pulls out of the organization and cuts off funding, China will be the country paying most of the bills.

A new report released by the WHO's Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens published an updated report on Friday that confirms their top priority is to protect their top funding sources.

WHO Releases Ridiculous Lab Leak Denial To Protect Itself

This new WHO release is a masterpiece of self-contradiction and protectionism.

On the one hand, the report says that "the weight of available evidence … suggests zoonotic spillover … either directly from bats or through an intermediate host."

Do they identify an intermediate host? Of course not. Because as we approach the six-year anniversary of the start of the spread of the virus, there has been no intermediate host identified. How is that remotely possible? Almost certainly because it doesn't actually exist. If it did, China would have told the world what it is, in order to defend itself against accusations of releasing a deadly viral infection that it experimented on.

But that doesn't matter to the WHO, because their top concern is protecting China.

How do we know how little confidence they have in this report? Because their press release almost immediately contradicts and undercuts the results. For example, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that "all hypotheses must remain on the table, including zoonotic spillover and lab leak."

Oh, and guess what? China still hasn't shared "hundreds of genetic sequences from individuals with COVID-19 early in the pandemic, more detailed information about the animals sold at markets in Wuhan, and information on work done and biosafety conditions at laboratories in Wuhan."

If that seems important, it's because it is.

The WHO advisory group can not come to an accurate conclusion on the origins of COVID because doing so would upset China, so they issue a report saying they believe natural origin is more likely. But that answer is scientifically indefensible, so in order to maintain even a semblance of integrity, they immediately point out that China refuses to answer most important questions of the investigation or provide necessary information.

And the "experts" wonder how they lost the public's trust.

This entire report has been a farce from the beginning, from appointing Peter Daszak, who was involved in trying to fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan, to investigate. To excusing China's behavior in order to keep the money coming.

At the end of their release, they once again acknowledge that their own conclusions are unwarranted.

"The work to understand the origins of SARS-CoV-2 remains unfinished. WHO welcomes any further evidence on the origins of COVID-19, and SAGO remains committed to reviewing any new information should it become available," it reads.

No kidding. They didn't actually say anything new or noteworthy, they just released more pro-China propaganda while desperately trying to maintain their credibility. Unfortunately for them, it's far too late for that.