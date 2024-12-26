COVID Came From Gain Of Function Research In Wuhan Lab, New Information Claims

Anthony Fauci supported gain of function research, with the National Institutes of Health under his and Francis Collins' leadership issuing years of grant money supporting risky science. And it might have helped create the COVID-19 pandemic, in conjunction with incompetent practices at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A new investigative report from the Wall Street Journal revealed some new information about the research that the intelligence community conducted on the origins of COVID. And how some of the most important information never made it to the top levels of power in the U.S. government. Shocking.

The Journal story focused on Jason Bannan, an investigator at the FBI who spent a year looking into the origins of COVID and the possibility that gain of function research had created a virus with enhanced capabilities that would eventually leak from the Wuhan lab. Bannan was instructed to be on call to brief President Biden about his findings in August 2021, only to see the FBI excluded from a briefing where they could explain their assessment.

The FBI, famously, said, with "moderate confidence, that they believed the virus had come from the lab. Somehow, per the Journal, the other agencies who believed in a natural origin were invited to brief the president, while Bannan and the FBI were left behind. What a surprise, considering who was running the country's COVID response at that time.

Gain Of Function Research Exemplifies Hubris Of ‘The Science’

Bannan told the Journal on the record that he and the FBI expected to have an opportunity to share with Biden what they'd found. Instead, they were the only agency not invited.

"Being the only agency that assessed that a laboratory origin was more likely, and the agency that expressed the highest level of confidence in its analysis of the source of the pandemic, we anticipated the FBI would be asked to attend the briefing," Bannan said. "I find it surprising that the White House didn’t ask."

It wasn't just the FBI though. The Journal reported that several scientists at the Pentagon had also assessed that COVID was created out of manipulation in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"Three scientists at the National Center for Medical Intelligence, part of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency, conducted a scientific study that concluded that Covid-19 was manipulated in a laboratory in a risky research effort," the article says. "But that analysis was at odds with the assessment of their parent agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and wasn’t incorporated in the report presented to Biden."

This was so unusual that it led to an inquiry as to the cause of the missing study.

"The DIA Inspector General’s office opened an inquiry in the spring into whether the scientists’ assessment was mishandled or suppressed, people familiar with the matter said. A spokesman for the agency declined to comment on whether this inquiry was continuing, had been completed and what it might have included."

While the story doesn't draw a direct link between Fauci and this information never reaching Joe Biden, it's not a stretch to say that there was a vested interest on the part of he and other gatekeepers in burying these assessments. Fauci was a gain of function proponent and defender, and was aware almost immediately in 2020 that a lab leak would make him and the entire scientific community look bad. So he went to work in attempting to discredit it and label it a conspiracy theory. With the help of a willing media.

But this new information shows that there were many within the government who believed, with good reason, that COVID was manipulated in the lab, then leaked out of it. The cost of acknowledging it though, was just too high for those who were power. Like Anthony Fauci.