Man Throws Viral Tantrum Over Laundry — Plus Your Annual Stocking Reminder

A recent viral TikTok video of a man melting down over his favorite shirt has the internet cringing.

I'm here to start a fight.

OK, OK, not really. Please don't fight. Put down your pitchforks and pick up your candles. Sing a joyous, holiday tune. It is Christmas week, after all.

But I do have a take that might be a little unpopular. Although I genuinely don't know why. Are you ready for it? Here it goes:

My husband and I do our own laundry.

As in, I have a hamper where I put my clothes. When it's full, I wash them, dry them and put them away. He has a hamper where he puts his clothes. And when it's full, he does the same.

This has always seemed like the most natural setup for two gainfully employed adults who share a household. But the more people I talk to, the more I realize this apparently makes us outliers. In fact, while doing market research for this column, someone even told me it was — and I quote — "weird as f*ck" for married people to have separate laundry baskets.

Is it? Email me at Amber.Harding@outkick.com because I'm genuinely curious to get your thoughts on this one. I thought we were pretty normal.

Then again, there's a viral TikTok video right now that has me convinced some of us just live on completely different planets.

In this video, a grown man has a temper tantrum. Nay. He performs a full-on Haka dance, denouncing his wife for putting his favorite shirt in the dryer. He stomps and chants and marches in a way that suggests he is fighting against an injustice no human being should ever have to endure.

Watch:

I think I officially have what Gen Z calls "the ick."

First of all, thoughts and prayers to the woman who had the shamelessness to post that video of her husband. Because yikes, sis. Blink twice if you need extraction.

Second — and I say this assuming most of you already agree — this is insane. Like, uniquely unhinged.

A grown-ass, able-bodied man throwing a toddler tantrum over a shirt. If it wasn't supposed to go in the dryer, he probably should have communicated that to her. And if he did communicate that and his wife just made an honest mistake, then I'd hate to see how he acts when life throws him an actual curveball, you know? Something legitimately traumatic. He might just short-circuit and explode right there on the spot.

But you know what would have avoided this conundrum — and subsequent meltdown — altogether? If this guy Chris did his own laundry, and Tori did hers. And suddenly I'm not so "weird as f*ck" anymore, am I?

And before anyone compares me to that viral dishwasher divorce lady we talked about earlier this year, this isn't some militant refusal to help each other. If my husband said, "Hey, I’m slammed, and I really don't have time to get to my clothes today," boom. Done. I'd wash ‘em, dry ’em, fold ‘em and put ’em away without a second thought. But he would never just assume I was going to handle that for him. And he certainly wouldn't huff and puff and blow the house down if I didn't.

Even this small child gets it:

Look, if you and your spouse have a chore distribution agreement where one of you does all the laundry, great. Love that for you. But if you are the kind of man who has very strong feelings about dryer settings, shrinkage or the sanctity of a particular shirt, then that information probably needs to be communicated before we reach the stomping-around-like-a-wounded-bison phase.

Because my Womansplaining readers are sensible, level-headed individuals, I suspect most of you watching that video felt the same secondhand embarrassment I did. Whatever you believe about marriage or household roles, I think we can agree on one universal truth: real men don't throw tantrums over laundry.

And if you care that much about how your shirt is washed, you should probably be the one washing it. Either handle your own business or say thank you and keep it moving.

Your Annual Christmas Reminder — Stuff Her Stocking!

Yes, fellas, it's me with your yearly reminder. And we are down to the wire here.

If you're married, engaged, or living with a woman, it is absolutely your duty to make sure her stocking is not empty on Christmas morning. Especially if you have kids.

And before anyone says, "I already got her a gift," great. Love that. Keep doing that. This is in addition. Because for most households, women are the ones doing the organizing, planning, remembering, wrapping, labeling, hiding and magically producing Christmas for everyone else.

The least you can do is pile some goodies into a sock for her.

And DO NOT be this guy:

"Why's it empty?" he asks. As if he expected the real-life Santa Claus to swoop down and handle it.

The good news is that stocking stuffers are the easiest win of the entire holiday season. They don't need to be expensive or complicated. They just need to show that you paid attention.

RELATED: The Ultimate 2024 Holiday Gift Guide — Wives & Girlfriends Edition

A few safe, foolproof stocking ideas:

Her favorite candy or snack (for her, not you or the kids)

A coffee shop gift card

A gift card to any store she likes

Scented shower steamers

A nice candle

A good lip mask or balm (I recommend Laneige, but that's a personal preference)

Refills of makeup or skincare she already uses (just check the bathroom cabinet and see what's running low)

A mini bottle of wine

A book by an author she likes

A Nodpod (Game changer for naps. Trust me on this one.)

That's it. That's the list. Pick 3-4 and put them in the stocking. Look like a hero.

Let's End With Some Holiday Words Of Wisdom:

Merry Christmas to you and yours. We'll see you next week.

Womansplaining is a column about dating, marriage, sex and relationships.

📩 Email: amber.harding@outkick.com

Send your thoughts, questions, photos, stories and gripes.

🐦 Twitter/X: @TheAmberHarding

📸 Instagram: @amberharding