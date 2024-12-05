The Ultimate 2024 Holiday Gift Guide — Wives & Girlfriends Edition

Have you started your holiday shopping yet?

That was a rhetorical question. Of course you haven't.

If you're like most men, your plan is to wait until a couple of days before Christmas, scramble to Amazon or Target, panic because your wife or girlfriend is "SO hard to buy for," and then end up purchasing something she doesn't really need — presented in a paper bag because you didn't have time to wrap it. Or worse, you'll just hand her a gift card.

Sound about right? It's tradition, after all.

But not this year, fellas. Not this year. This year, she is going to look at you like that big-city boss babe looks at her rugged, handsome hometown Christmas tree farmer in a Hallmark original movie.

Because I have put together for you the ultimate holiday gift guide for wives and girlfriends! You're welcome in advance.

Last year, I offered several ideas, and readers emailed, asking me to be more specific. So this holiday season, I'm getting as specific as possible — right down to links to the actual products. (I'm not getting paid by any of these brands, by the way, and neither is OutKick. This is purely out of the kindness of my heart.)

But before we get to that, let's go over my general rules for wife/girlfriend Christmas gifts.

The Rules:

Unless she very specifically asks for it, don't gift her anything that requires her to do work. (Or as reader Bruce put it last year, "Don't buy her anything she has to plug in.") For example, she might need a new vacuum cleaner, but that's not something you buy her as a Christmas gift. That's a household necessity that you buy on a random Tuesday.

Don't buy her clothing unless you are FULLY confident you have the right size.

Sexy lingerie is a gift for you, not for her. (See my guide for purchasing lingerie HERE .)

.) Don't be shy. If you're really not sure whether she'll like something you picked out, ask a sister or one of her female friends. Most women will be more than happy to help.

Now that we've laid the groundwork, let's dive in.

The Ultimate Wife/Girlfriend Guift Guide For 2024

It's worth noting that this is a practical gift guide for normal people. If you are a Richie McMoneybags, then go ahead and buy the Chanel purse or book the two-week trip to Fiji.

But for the rest of you peasants, I hope this helps.

THE GIRLY GIRL — Waterproof Jewelry

We're starting off pretty basic here, but jewelry is always a great gift because it's something women usually don't buy for themselves. Of course, you could always go to a jewelry store and ask an associate's help to find something beautiful, in your budget and on-trend. And if you want to go the jewelry route, I highly encourage you to do exactly that.

But if you're looking for something simple, waterproof jewelry freakin' rules. That just means she can wear it in the pool, in the shower or even at the gym (if she's so inclined) and it won't tarnish, discolor or irritate her skin. A quick "sweat-proof jewelry" search on Google brings up plenty of options, but two I personally like are Atolea and Llume.

THE HOMEBODY — Comfy Matching Set

I know, I know. I broke my own rule here. Normally, I do not recommend buying clothing for a woman because women's clothing sizes are wacky and wildly inconsistent. It's not worth the risk of insulting her if you buy something that's way too tight or way too big. But sweats and loose-fitting pajamas are a little more forgiving.

A cute matching set allows her to dress comfortably without looking like Adam Sandler.

Anyway, these are especially great if your wife or girlfriend works from home and doesn't want to feel like a slob. I'm not kidding when I tell you I live in the Scuba Collection from CALIA and have a set in every color. (Pro tip: Combine the jogger with the ¼ zip pullover or crewneck.) Vuori (luxury) and Amazon (budget-friendly) have good options as well.

THE COZY QUEEN — Plush Spa-Style Robe

There's nothing like checking into a nice hotel, getting naked and wrapping up in one of those big cozy white bathrobes they leave hanging in the closet. But since I can't afford to live at the Ritz, I try my best to recreate that experience at home.

Last year, my parents bought both my husband and me a Parachute Waffle Robe, and we wear them every single day — on cold mornings, fresh out of the shower, to walk out to the hot tub. Brooklinen makes a really nice one, too.

THE BOOKWORM — Book of the Month Club

If you're married to a bookworm, give her the gift that keeps on giving. Each month, she'll get to choose from five or six hardcover titles across an array of genres. They also have an audiobook option. Maybe wrap up a new book along with news of this subscription so that she has something to open on Christmas Day.

Book lover or not, subscription services are a great option because she gets to open a new gift every month. There are subscription boxes available for everything from beauty products to clothing, activewear, wine, jewelry, flowers, crafting and even underwear. Just do a Google search to find options for her hobby of choice.

THE HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTEST — Scent Diffuser

Studies have shown that pleasant smells can effectively relieve stress by directly impacting the limbic system in the brain. So a good-smelling house is a happy house!

The Hotel Collection Studio Pro Scent Diffuser is wonderful, and it's kind of fun to pick which luxury hotel you want your house to smell like. I've also heard good things about the Vitruvi Move Diffuser.

THE JETSETTER — Luggage Set

If your girl loves to travel but is still dragging around the same luggage she took to move into her freshman year dorm room, it's time for an upgrade. Look for something durable and functional but also stylish and feminine. (In other words, not that big, frumpy, cloth, black suitcase you've been lugging around since the dawn of time.)

If it's in your budget, BÉIS is fantastic, and they make everything from roller bags to weekenders and makeup/jewelry organizers. Paravel and Monos are also really nice. If those aren't going to work for you in this economy, here's a nice dupe on Amazon.

THE PET LOVER — Custom Dog/Cat Items

If you follow me on Instagram or TikTok (shameless plug), you know my 15-year-old dog Lucy is my whole wide world. One Christmas, my husband bought me a blanket with pictures of Lucy's face all over it. It was so random and such a perfect surprise — because it was not something I ever asked for or even considered.

If your lady loves her pet, it's a pretty safe bet that she's going to love any gift related to that pet. Here are a few sites that allow you to upload a picture of your furry friend for customized gifts:

THE MUSCLE MOMMY — Electronic Massager (Not That Kind)

If your girl lifts weights or does Pilates and is always complaining about sore muscles, I can't underestimate the importance of a massage gun for recovery.

The Therabody Theragun is the gold standard here, but there are plenty of less expensive options on Amazon, like the Hyperice Hypervolt. The Theragun Mini is pretty rad, too, and it would fit right in her purse or gym bag.

THE CASUAL CHICK — Lululemon Belt Bag

She may not be a designer-purse-loving fashionista (luckily for you), but she still needs something to carry her sh*t. The Lululemon Belt Bag is super handy and will be her go-to for running-errands. Seriously… Women love this damn thing. Maybe she can even pair it with that matching set we talked about earlier.

Amber, that's an overpriced fanny pack.

It sure is, buckaroo, and she's going to love it. Win extra points by putting a Lululemon gift card inside so she can pick herself out something nice.

THE STEP TRACKER — Stylish Smartwatch Band

I saw a meme once that said, "Stop wearing your Apple Watch with formal wear. You look like a Spy Kid." And that's 100% accurate.

If she's obsessed with tracking her every move on her smartwatch — even when she's not working out — then we need to upgrade her from that ugly silicone band that comes with the watch. This Tory Burch Apple Watch Band takes the tacky out of tracking. Kate Spade makes a pretty one, too, and Anne Klein has a more budget-friendly option.

For The Woman Who Has Everything

I am one of those people who is exceptionally hard to buy for — because if I want something (and I can afford it), I usually just buy it myself. If your special lady is the same way, this part's for you.

Massage / Spa Day

This is truly a one-size-fits-all gift. Call up a nice spa in your area and ask what it costs for a 60-minute massage or facial, and buy a gift card for at least that amount. Throw that gift card in a cute Christmas bag with a nice eucalyptus candle and a bottle of her favorite wine (because just handing her a gift card is lame).

Tell her to schedule an appointment at her convenience, and you'll make sure the kids/house/dinner are taken care of that day — so that she can truly R-E-L-A-X.

State Bucket Lists

This might be my personal favorite gift on this whole list. If she loves to explore and gets bored with the typical dinner and a movie, the RIO State Bucket Lists are perfect.

Each box contains 50 scratch-off "bucket list" adventures around the state where you live. Each card shows the city where the adventure is located along with the appropriate season, cost and time of day. (That way, you know what you're getting into before you scratch off the activity.) Most of these adventures are kid-appropriate as well, so the whole family can come along.

Just remember that if you purchase this gift, she will expect you to be an enthusiastic participant in said adventures.

Luxury Sheets

We all deserve a good night's sleep. Luxurious, super-high quality sheets are something that everyone wants but very few people will buy for themselves — because, well, they are pricey. But one perk about this gift is that you get to enjoy it, too! (Well, unless you're one of those "sleep divorce" couples.)

Some of the best reviewed brands include Boll & Branch, Parachute, Quince, Cozy Earth & Brooklinen.

Don't Forget Her Stocking!

I will hammer this into your heads every single year, guys.

Remember, your wife works hard making holiday magic for the entire family. She makes sure her kids, her husband and even the family dog all get surprises from Santa Claus. But all too often, mom gets left out.

So it's your job, dear husbands and boyfriends, to ensure that she does not wake up to an empty stocking.

The stocking stuffers don't have to be expensive or extravagant, either. In fact, these are the easiest gifts you'll buy all year. And I've made it even easier for you.

Just pick a few of the following:

Her favorite candy

Snacks (for her — not for you or the kids)

Coffee shop gift card

Laneige lip mask / balm (This stuff rules, trust me.)

Framed (RECENT) family photo

Refills for makeup/skincare that she already has in the bathroom, but they're running low.

A bottle of wine

A book by an author she likes

Birdie personal safety alarm — This one might seem super random, but all women should carry some form of self-defense, and firearms/pepper spray might not always be an option. These alarms are small (but very loud) and can attach to her key ring. Also recommend for your teenage daughters.

Scented bath bombs / shower steamers

A candle

You know what they say: Happy wife, happy Christmas. Or something like that.

One More Thing: Wrap It Up

Now that you've gone through all this trouble to pick out the perfect gift, it deserves better than just a recycled Walmart shopping bag.

Let's make it look nice.

Not like that. Try again.

There we go.

You have no excuses now, boys. Don't wait until the fa-la-la-la-last minute.

