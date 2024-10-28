Why Doesn't Stephen King Remove His Books From Amazon If He's So Mad At Jeff Bezos?

The Washington Post reported that an alarming number of readers are participating in a "cancelation movement" over the paper's decision not to endorse a presidential candidate in 2024. More specifically, far-left subscribers are canceling the Washington Post for not endorsing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for president.

Among the cancelers is horror author Stephen King, an avowed supporter of whatever progressive policies he's told to support. "After 5 years, I have canceled my subscription to the Washington Post," King posted on X on Friday.

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos is the target of the "cancelation movement." It was widely reported that Bezos made the call for the paper not to endorse Harris. The likes of King hope their cancelations sting Bezos to the point he never disobeys the liberal orthodoxy again.

Good luck with that.

Bezos has a net worth of $205.6 billion. He's the second-richest man in the world, behind Elon Musk. The Washington Post loses money – $77 million last year, to be exact.

If Stephen King actually wanted to take a stance, he would, as the popular Catturd X account noted, remove his lucrative library of books from Amazon Prime.

Will he do that? Of course, not. Removing his books from Amazon would cost King a fortune. King is grandstanding.

As is Keith Olbermann, who also says he canceled his subscription to The Post in a boycott. As of publication, all of Olbermann's books and podcasts remain available on Amazon, including his book "Trump Is F*cking Crazy."

Jemele Hill melted into a racist breakdown over the weekend in response to The Post's decision, untimely calling "white men the worst thing in America." Of course, her memoir is still on Prime – not that it's doing her much good to be on Amazon (look at the sales).

According to NPR, more than 200,000 subscribers have canceled their digital subscription of the paper since Friday. Are those same consumers going to stop shopping on Amazon with all the discounts and free two-day shipping offers?

We doubt it.

Angry liberals are canceling the Washington Post because it's easy. The Post offers nothing that other papers don't. Amazon is more of a need for consumers and content creators.

And Jeff Bezos knows that.

In reality, the "cancelation movement" will only hurt the far-left, anti-Trump writers who could lose their jobs if The Post continues to lose subscribers.

Bezos will be fine.

The dorky Washington Post writer named Catherine Rampell, who declared Doug Emhoff a "modern-day sex symbol" in August, won't be. Nor will the eccentric fashion writer who called Trump's red tie during the presidential debate an "offensive, an unmistakably phallic symbol."

In the meantime, Stephen King asks that, after you cancel the Washington Post, you buy his latest novel, "Holly," on Amazon Prime. The book focuses on a mother who dies because she refuses to get the COVID vaccine in support of Donald Trump.