Washington Post Warns That Trump's Red Tie Is Offensive and An ‘Unmistakably Phallic Symbol’

In surely one of the more unusual articles covering last week's presidential debate, the Washington Post published an op-ed lamenting Donald Trump's wardrobe.

More specifically, his tie.

In a column titled "The pussy bow vs. the big red tie," fashion writer Rachel Tashjian described the red tie Trump wore during the debate as an "unmistakably phallic symbol."

We will let her explain:

"There was Trump’s big red tie, an accessory nearly as famous as his red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat. But if the hat is an aggressive smirk, the tie is like a silk hammer: glowing, long and, let’s face it, an unmistakably phallic symbol," she wrote.

Tashjian considers it concerning that Trump rarely diverts from the look.

"Trump reportedly wears it longer to lengthen and thereby thin his frame, but the expanse of costly fabric is a continual reminder of his particular brand of fancy-brash machismo. Most male politicians still wear ties, but they like to appear without one from time to time to show that they’re a man of the people. Maybe your top button is undone, maybe you take your jacket off and roll up your sleeves," she claimed. "Trump has rarely played these sartorial games. He wears the tie. And wears it. And wears it."

Tashjian also proceeded to criticize Trump's type of suit, calling his jacket a symbol of "his allegiance to the cult of expensive European fashion, where details such as an unusual lining or finely stitched buttonholes are little reminders that you have disposable cash to spend on tiny tricks for your eyes only."

We emphasize that, at least to our knowledge, the article was not written in a satirical tone. Tashjian is serious when she says Trump's red tie offends her.

The author then fawned over Harris' wardrobe. Of course, she did.

Tashjian argued that Harris' blouse with a tie at the neck, commonly referred to as "a pussy-bow blouse," was a nod to the "essential corporate attire for the ‘dress for success’ generation" in the 20th century.

"A feminized rejoinder to the necktie, it both highlights and negates its power: taking that stark, straightforward piece of fabric and gussying it up into a cute little bow," she insisted.

"Harris went for more subdued neckwear: a softly pleated white blouse loosely cinched into a single knot. Still, the shirting message was clear: This is her look. Her signature. She wants us to visualize her and see that fabric at the neck. And, given the history of the lavallière as a part of the second-wave feminist wardrobe, and its controversial role in 2016’s race, we can also safely say that this is one of the few moments when she has referenced her identity, something she has been almost hesitant to mention.

"Perhaps she believes it is better to let the picture, or the garment, conjure the story of her background instead of making it central to her candidacy through words. For someone who appears to be wearing mundane clothes, she is actually using them deftly to her advantage."

Fox News Digital asked the Trump campaign about the Washington Post article, to which the campaign responded, "I guess we now know what’s on Democrats’ minds this election cycle."

The hell with policy, the border, inflation, the economy, crime and free speech. Kamala found her look.

As Bill Maher once said when describing the current state of the Washington Post, "Democracy dies in dumbness."

It sure does.

