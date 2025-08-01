What ESPN-NFL Deal Could Mean For Ian Rapoport, Rich Eisen, Other Talents

The NFL and ESPN are joining forces, here's where the all the pieces fall.

ESPN and NFL Network are expected to announce a deal next week that gives ESPN control of NFL Media properties in exchange for an equal stake in the sports network.

Under the agreement, ESPN will acquire RedZone, NFL Network, seven additional regular-season games, and other media rights. According to The New York Times, the NFL’s equity stake in ESPN "could be worth billions."

The deal will allow ESPN to bundle RedZone with its existing cable networks in upcoming carriage negotiations and include it as an add-on for its upcoming $29.99-per-month direct-to-consumer app.

For the league, the NFL launched the network in 2003 with hopes of challenging ESPN and gaining greater control over the narrative surrounding America's most popular sport. However, the channel has struggled to attract more than a few hundred thousand viewers at a time and has become increasingly costly to operate.

ESPN is expected to operate NFL Network similarly to how it runs SEC Network—maintaining it as a separate channel with complementary, more niche programming that counters flagship shows like "First Take," "SportsCenter," and PTI." The question is how that impacts existing and future NFL Network talents.

Rich Eisen is the NFL Network's highest-paid employee and its lead host. He's safe. In fact, ESPN is already back in business with Eisen after recently agreeing to license his daily radio show.

But then there is everyone else.

NFL Network is competitive with ESPN in just one category: breaking news. Nearly every NFL scoop is reported by either ESPN's Adam Schefter or NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Soon, they will all be under the same umbrella.

Chris Mortensen welcomed Schefter to ESPN from NFL Network in 2009. In a New York Times profile, ESPN NFL exec Markman credited Mortensen for encouraging ESPN to sign Schefter, his chief rival at the time.

"[Mortensen told me]: Seth, if we can get Adam Schefter, you get him," Markman recalled. "Mort and Schefter grew incredibly tight. And as Mort’s health deteriorated following his diagnosis, and as Schefter climbed into the top chair, Mort coached him behind the scenes."

Schefter could be like Mort and welcome Rapoport and Pelissero to the roster. Or he could want to continue competing against them and push them away, like former Adrian Wojnarowski did to other NBA insiders when he joined ESPN in 2017.

For what it's worth, Schefter is viewed as a team player within the company.

Another name to watch is Colleen Wolfe, who previously hosted Thursday Night Football on NFL Network. Wolfe, a talented host, is someone ESPN could either elevate or view as expendable, given the number of other NFL hosts already on the roster.

We'd suggest elevating Wolfe. However, as an attractive blonde woman, she would "mortify" ESPN writer David Dennis Jr. His words; not ours.

Likewise, ESPN could go in any number of directions with the bevy of former players turned analysts. For the record, don't expect any of them to race-shame the wives of other men. They'll leave that to current ESPN employee, Ryan Clark.

If ESPN decides to move any current NFL Network personalities to its main channel, Kyle Brandt and Jane Slater would be the best candidates.

Brandt, a co-host of "Good Morning Football," is a natural fit for ESPN studio shows and still lives in New York, despite the show's move to Los Angeles. In theory, Brandt could be a candidate to join his former co-host Peter Schrager if/when ESPN launches a new talk show at the 2 pm ET time slot.

Slater is the top Dallas Cowboys reporter in the country and brings real journalism chops, having previously covered hard news. She's also a fun, charismatic personality who could contribute to shows like "Get Up," "First Take," and "NFL Live."

Finally, a prediction: ESPN analyst Field Yates will be one of the biggest talent winners of the deal.

Yates is ESPN's lead fantasy football guru, and ESPN will acquire the NFL's fantasy football business as part of the agreement.

Sources also say that NFL Network had interest in adding Yates to "Good Morning Football" prior to the agreement with ESPN. Yates could be one of the personalities who appear on both ESPN and NFL Network.

Oh, and for those worried they will soon see Stephen A. Smith shouting on the set of NFL RedZone – you aren't alone.

Maybe he'll run for president and leave football alone.