ESPN Writer Says Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad Left Him 'Mortified'

Hours after Hulk Hogan's death, ESPN contributor David Dennis Jr. published an article urging readers to remember Hogan as a racist. Dennis argued that nothing Hogan accomplished as a cultural icon matters because he used the N-word once during a secretly recorded phone call 18 years ago.

"When you are a racist that is your legacy above all else," Dennis wrote. "Hulk Hogan died being known a racist who also became famous as a professional wrestler," he concluded.

For context, Dennis previously encouraged readers to separate the art from the artist when discussing several rappers convicted of violent crimes.

Yeah, he's one of those.

This week, Dennis took to Bluesky to share his outrage over Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle ad. He described his reaction to the campaign as—wait for it—"mortified."

"I didn't think anything of the Sydney Sweeney ads. But then ACTUAL SCHOLARS ON MESSAGING, EUGENICS AND FASCISM explained what was going on then yes I understood and became pretty mortified because hey sometimes IT'S GOOD TO LISTEN TO EXPERTS," he posted on Bluesky.

Typical eunuch behavior.

Critics say that the Sweeney ad is offensive because it uses wordplay to promote its new jeans with the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes."

Of course, triggered leftists aren't actually bothered by the tagline. They are bothered that an American retailer would dare cast an attractive blonde woman as a cover model in 2025.

DEI has influenced few industries more than it has marketing and modeling. Hence, the plus-size models and trans people on the cover of various magazines.

In fact, Dennis essentially admitted in another Bluesky post that his real issue is with attractive blonde women.

"I’m just happy that these AE ads are making it safe for conventionally attractive blue eyed blonde women to be accepted by society again. They’re no longer the scourges of society they once were! FINALLY!" he said.

At least Bomani Jones tried to couch his disdain for white people. This goof is proud of it. He's also so painfully predictable.

Finally, most of ESPN's audience is young, white, and male. It's hard to imagine a worse fit for that demographic than someone who spent the past week publicly shaming fans of Hulk Hogan and hot women.

ESPN should consider firing David Dennis Jr., if for no other reason than he's bad for business.