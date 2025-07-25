ESPN 'Andscape' Article Claims Hulk Hogan Deserves To Only Be Remembered As A Racist

If you hadn't noticed, writer David Dennis Jr. isn't fond of people who don't look like him

Hours after Hulk Hogan's death on Thursday, ESPN posted an Andscape article on its homepage with the following headline: "Professional wrestling star’s career is no match for his racism."

According to author David Dennis Jr., Hogan's use of the N-word in a private setting 18 years ago erases his legacy as a performer and American icon.

"When you are a racist that is your legacy above all else," Dennis says. "Hulk Hogan died being known a racist who also became famous as a professional wrestler," he concluded.

There are several points to make from this article. We'll take them in no particular order:

First, Hogan was wrong to use the racial slur — that's obvious. He apologized for it, lost sponsorship deals because of it, and was fired by WWE for it. But to argue the phone call, which was secretly recorded, defines his legacy is entirely inconsistent with how other now-deceased artists are remembered. Consider that the author of the piece, Dennis, has previously argued that we should separate the art from the artist when remembering Michael Jackson and various rappers convicted of violent crimes.

Hogan used a naughty word. He didn't abuse anyone, hurt children, or commit an actual crime. He committed a word crime. Others whom Dennis has praised have committed violent crimes.

Second, there's no rule that we must recall a figure's lowlights on the day they pass. The news of Hogan's death was still spreading before Dennis started penning his opening paragraph.

If a documentarian decides to include Hogan's phone call in a series about his life, so be it. However, to feel the need to highlight the call hours after his death is icky, pander-ish, and cringe. As Hogan's family and friends grieved his death, Dennis tried to exploit the news to score political points.

The timing of the article is embarrassing.

Third, articles like Dennis' underscore why it's past time for ESPN to shutter Andscape. At this point, the vertical serves the sole purpose of finding a race angle to apply to the biggest stories of the day. The problem is that race is often irrelevant to the current news cycle.

Yet because writers like Dennis have a per-week quota, they are inclined to inject conversations about race where they don't fit.

In addition, ESPN should fire whichever editor chose to place the article on the homepage on Thursday. The decision was distasteful. Prediction: it was a white liberal.

Fourth, as a factual matter, a phone call nearly 20 years ago doesn't define the legacy of Hulk Hogan. His name is etched into the fabric of American culture. He transformed professional wrestling from a gritty, regional carnival act into a monocultural juggernaut. He was a real-life superhero for so many kids who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s. Few figures meant more to their respective industries than Hogan did to his.

Finally, ESPN has made a push to rid itself of its most racially obsessed, toxic employees. Jemele Hill, Bomani Jones, Sarah Spain, and Stan Verrett are finally gone. Unfortunately, this Dennis character is no better. In many ways, he's worse because he tries so hard to be like them.

We understand the network hired him after 2020 because the optics of hiring the son of a civil rights activist fit Disney's preferred image. However, like most DEI hires, he has overstayed his welcome.

And let's be honest: Dennis was just upset to see a white man receive his followers. If you hadn't noticed, Dennis isn't fond of people who don't look like him.