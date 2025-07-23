The View's Sunny Hostin Warns Colbert Cancellation Could Lead To The 'Dismantling Of Our Constitution'

"This is bigger than just the cancellation of a television show," said Hostin.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin warned on Tuesday that CBS canceling "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" could be the start of the "dismantling of our Constitution."

"My concern is, if it is political, then everyone should be concerned. People on the right should be concerned. People on the left should be concerned. Because it's very clear that, if it is political, this is the dismantling of our democracy. This is the dismantling of our Constitution. Right?" Hostin said.

"The First Amendment is the First Amendment for a reason and that is freedom of the press, freedom of speech. Freedom to speak truth to power. If that is taken away, if the comedians are being attacked, then that means our Constitution is being dismantled… That means the very rubric of our democracy is being dismantled. And I think every single person should be really, really concerned about it," she continued.

Hostin concluded, "We must protect our Constitution and we must protect our democracy. This is bigger than just the cancellation of a television show."

Actually, it's not. As a factual matter, Colbert's cancellation is nothing more than the cancellation of a television show.

Hostin is making the same claim as Brian Stelter, Jake Tapper, and Chris Hayes that CBS canceled Colbert's late-night program to appease Trump as parent company Paramount Global awaits federal approval of a proposed merger with Skydance. However, there is no evidence of that.

By all accounts, including from Colbert himself, the decision to cancel the show was entirely financial. According to several reports, the show cost over $100 million to produce and was losing around $40 million a year.

Further, Colbert will remain on air until May 2026. If the cancellation was an attempt to prevent him from continuing his crusade against Trump, CBS wouldn't have given him another 10 months to do so.

Of course, no one on the set of "The View" provided that counter to Hostin. Instead, co-host Joy Behar nodded along in agreement.

"It’s always been the role of the court jester to make fun of the king. That is the role of comedians. I have said on this show, I think I said it years ago, when they start coming for the comedian, all bets are off, because the king is supposed to take the hits and this guy has a skin thinner than, I don’t know, than this card," Behar added.

