USA Today's Nancy Armour Mortified Trump Is Involved With 2028 Olympics In LA, Calls Him A 'Toddler'

For the first time since 2002, the Olympics are returning to the United States in 2028 with Los Angeles set to play host city to the Games. With the Olympics being one of the largest, most-watched sporting events in the world, it makes complete and total sense that the President of the United States would play a role, and at the very least show significant interest, in a truly historical moment for the country.

The year 2028 will be President Donald Trump's last in the Oval Office, but as you may have heard from a certain corner of the Internet, orange man bad, which means his involvement and interest in the 2028 Olympics puts a stain on the weeks-long event.

Nobody living with an ounce of common sense would come to that conclusion - a President not being involved in the Olympics hosted on his country's soil would be outrageous - but that's where USA Today's liberal columnist Nancy Armour steps in.

President Trump signed the task force executive order on Tuesday, which comprises himself, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, among others.

One of the task force’s top priorities will be coordinating federal, state and local government work on transportation and safety. It will also streamline visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media.

It's incredibly standard, behind-the-scenes stuff for the most part, but Trump having his name attached to the task force automatically makes it despicable in the eyes of Armour.

In her latest column, Armour compared the President being involved with the Olympics being held in his own country to a tactic parents use to distract toddlers.

"It’s the oldest trick in the book for anyone needing to get something done when there’s an active toddler or rambunctious puppy around: Give them a toy or a game, or get them to do a task by making them think it’s their idea," Armour wrote in her blow-hard column. "The distraction keeps them busy and happy while you get some peace and quiet."

Two paragraphs later, she admits that she doesn't have an issue with there being a task force; Her only issue is that President Trump is in charge of it.

"Yes, there have been task forces for previous Olympics in the United States. But they were not chaired by the president, as this one is," Armour wrote.

Armour seems to be the type of woman who lives for task forces. There is probably no such thing as too many task forces in her world, so long as those task forces have nothing to do with the Republican President.

Apparently, all of America is being "played" by the President because he wants to be involved with the Olympics coming to Los Angeles in three years' time.

"It should embarrass us all that the president of the United States can be so easily played. It should embarrass LA28 that it's willing to be party to it. Yet here we are," Armour continued in her column.

After hammering home the point that she despises the President, she moved on to the next generalized idea liberals and the left love throwing in anyone's face: a threat to the country's democracy.

"This isn’t the stuff of normally functioning democracies, and no one should pretend it is," Armour wrote. "Los Angeles organizers also should not assume they’ve fully protected the Games from Trump’s tirades and pettiness."

Armour talking about "normal functioning democracies" as it relates to the Olympics may be her finest, yet most-moronic work to date. It's as if she doesn't think the rest of us humans have access to the Internet or functioning brains.

Bringing up "functioning democracies" when the Olympics have been held in Russia, Brazil, and in China, twice, since 2008, as if those countries are the standard for democracy, isn't laughable, it's legitimately insulting.

Not one word in Armour's latest hit-piece on Trump, everyday Americans, and the literal democracy of our nation comes as a surprise. This is the same woman who doesn't believe biological males have advantages over female athletes; feelings take precedent over fact in Armour's reality.