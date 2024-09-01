Harris V.P. Pick Tim Walz Shamefully Dodges Question About Innocent Israeli Hostage Murders Committed By Hamas

Americans were disturbed to find out on Sunday about the six dead Israeli hostages found in Gaza, killed by Hamas as part of their ongoing attack against Israel, including the atrocities of Oct. 7.

It was confirmed on Sunday via multiple reports that six bodies were discovered in southern Gaza (Rafah).

Among the tragic murders announced on Sunday was dual Israeli-American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Despite the Biden-Harris Administration's pleas early this week for the release of the hostages, six innocent lives were destroyed by Hamas.

Americans increasingly sought answers from their leaders regarding the terrorist group's violent acts against the United States, Israel, and their allies.

One man eyeing the role of future U.S. Vice President is former assistant coach and Minnesota governor Tim Walz. Appearing at the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday, Walz was asked by reporters about the troubling news of Goldberg-Polin and the hostages' deaths.

Walz's response was a total farce — on video. Walz dodged the question concerning the dead hostages.

"What is your reaction to 6 hostages being found dead in Gaza?" a reporter asked Walz, 60, as he held his ice cream.

Walz responded, "Okay, thanks everybody," before walking away, exiting the room. The response by Walz was deeply disappointing, and it furthers the idea that the Dems are acquiescing to the radical pro-Hamas sect of their political party.

What happened to team mentality, coach?

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has placed the United States in a position to respond. So far, the Biden-Harris Administration's response has been perceived as weak by many Americans, who see it as a factor contributing to the attacks by the nation's enemies.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents passionately begged for the safe return of their son and the Israeli hostages taken on Oct. 7 — they gave an emotional speech at the Democratic National Committee.

This week, OutKick founder Clay Travis highlighted the growing issue from the mainstream media's reluctance to hold Democrat leaders accountable for the nation's major problems; calling out a troubling lack of courage by Dems to answer our most pressing issues or anti-Israel rhetoric. Dems called for a ceasefire from Hamas and were met with six dead hostages.

The attacks on innocent Israelis on October 7 resulted in 1,139 deaths; additionally, 251 individuals were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist group.

A new poll from Walz's state suggests that people under his reign lean toward voting for Trump since Harris announced Walz as the V.P. pick.

The New York Post relayed, "New polling of 635 Likely Voters from Minnesota’s KSTP found that the Democratic presidential nominee’s advantage over Donald Trump has been cut in half since she picked Walz as her running mate last month and showcased the ticket at the DNC.

"Harris now leads Trump 48% to 43%, a significant decline for her from the previous survey that showed her up 50% to 40%."

Harris and Walz have been depriving the public of answers, and it may soon be the time for the Democrats' picks to pay the piper.

An increasing number of ‘politically homeless’ voters continue to look skeptically at the scales of judgment portrayed by the media as Donald Trump faces repeated reprimands while Harris' ticket gets to dodge accountability from the American people.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the tragic news on Sunday and the Harris-Walz ticket's poor response to the horrors committed by Hamas.

"We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas due to a complete lack of American Strength and Leadership," Trump's post on X, read in part.

"Make no mistake — This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders. Americans are getting slaughtered overseas … "

Contrary to the Democratic National Committee's portrayal of Walz as a common-man, the Minnesota governor's increasing public appearances continue to show a disconnect with the average American.

Walz's image through the media's lens evokes a tender-hearted V.P. pick — distanced from Americans' call for a bold leader to take a stance against the United States' enemies as war broke out under the Joe Biden administration, following four quiet years under Trump.

Meanwhile, the nation's adversaries, such as Hamas, continue to closely monitor America's response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, via Fox Digital, "He who murders abductees - does not want a deal. We are in a difficult day. The heart of the entire nation was torn."



"Along with all the citizens of Israel, I was shocked to the core by the terrible cold-blooded murder of six of our abductees."

