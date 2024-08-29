Kamala Harris-CNN Interview Continues Plot To Hide The Real Kamala | Bobby Burack

Congresswoman Nancy Mace said it best. "Shout out to commercials... at least I think I've learned more about Sleep Number beds than I have about Kamala Harris' policies and plans."

After 40 days, Kamala Harris sat down for her first interview after emerging as the presumptive Democrat nominee minutes after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race in July.

Oddly flanked by her running mate Tim Walz, Harris spoke to CNN anchor Dana Bash for a pre-recorded 18-minute interview. Bash said the interview was aired in its entirety, but CNN would not confirm that it was "not edited" during an email exchange with OutKick on Thursday afternoon.

The first question of the night pertained to what Harris would do on her first day in office. "Strengthen the middle class," she answers. While Harris did not detail how she plans to accomplish her promise, she at least provided a direct answer. It would be the last time she did so during the discussion.

Bash, though her questions were fair, often failed to press Harris when she filibustered with purposely bewildering responses.

Most notably, Harris told Bash she would not "ban fracking" despite promising to do so in 2019. Kamala then claimed her stance on fracking has "not changed."

What does that mean exactly? How can both statements be true? We aren't sure. And we aren't sure Harris knows, either.

Kamala's weakest moment of the night came when asked about the slumping economy and what to say to Americans who want to "go back" to the Trump years, when the cost of living was livable.

Harris vowed to take "steps" to fix the company but fell almost frozen when Bash asked her why she hadn't done so during the past three and half years as vice president:

Harris, predictably, did not take any responsibility for the mess at the Southern Border, of which she was in charge. Rather, just as predictably, she blamed Trump for blocking legislation.

As for Walz, he sat idly by as a sometimes-smiling chaperone for most of the interview. Yet, he still somehow managed to provide arguably the most puzzling answer of the night.

"My grammar’s not always correct," Walz said in response to accusations that he lied about carrying a weapon into war.

Republicans still ought to thank Harris for picking Tampon Tim over Gov. Josh Shapiro, a talented speaker with pull in the key battleground of Pennsylvania:

Now, what exactly did voters learn from Harris' first sit-down interview as the Democrat nominee?

The answer is "nothing." Harris remains coy on any topic regarding policy. The truth is that Harris is not running on policy. That has been obvious from the start of her campaign.

The Democrat Party is an oligarchy, as was made abundantly clear over the past three months. The party chieftains removed Biden against his wishes and swiftly installed Harris without the input of voters.

The heads of the party – the people with influence over the money – believe Harris had a better shot of defeating Trump after Biden's career-ending debate performance. However, like Biden, Harris must answer to them.

Kamala Harris' job is simple: don't be Joe Biden, make Trump look sexist and racist, pretend to care about women's reproductive rights, and spread "joy." Let the smart people decide the rest. She is a Trojan horse.

See, Donald Trump is not running against Kamala Harris. He's running against The Machine.

The media is part of that machine. The corporate press, perhaps more so in any election in modern times, is fully immersed in the Democrat's campaign. So-called journalists and news networks have helped craft the New Kamala Harris, a deceptively repackaged version of the real her.

Ultimately, there is only one scenario in which a politician viewed by her own party as utterly un-electable just two months ago could win the presidential election: if voters don’t know the Real Kamala exists.

So, don't expect Kamala to participate in too many more interviews from now until January.