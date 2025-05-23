'The View' Ladies Scoff At Bob Iger's Orders To Tone Down Anti-Trump Propaganda

Disney CEO Bob Iger asked the co-hosts of "The View" to tone down their anti-Trump propaganda.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic reportedly asked the co-hosts of "The View" to tone down their anti-Trump propaganda. However, per the report, the ladies scoffed at the order.

"This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?" one source told The Daily Beast, paraphrasing how the co-hosts replied to the ABC and Disney executives.

Karamehmedovic also asked the show's executive producer, Brian Teta, and the cast "to broaden [their] conversations beyond its predominant focus on politics."

"The group pushed back forcefully, with hosts like Navarro noting the show’s audience routinely seeks out its perspective on politics, especially when the administration’s radical attempts to upend the government can potentially affect their daily lives," the outlet reports.

The sources stated that Navarro and her colleagues found the request "silly" and insisted they were going to "keep doing their thing." Hence, Sunny Hostin is succeeding Joy Reid as the most racially hateful commentator on television.

(Granted, MSNBC fired Reid earlier this year. She would still be an adequate challenger to Hostin if she were still on television.)

This isn't the first time since the election that the co-hosts have dismissed executive orders, either. A week after Trump's victory, ABC News reportedly tasked the show with finding more conservative voices to "balance" the conversation.

And yet, according to a NewsBusters study, not a single right-leaning political guest has appeared on "The View" in 2025.

Zero.

Meanwhile, recent guests on "The View" include Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Dylan Mulvaney, Bill Gates, Karine Jean-Pierre, Raphael Warnock, and Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Oh, and Elie Mystal.

In April, he told the ladies on set that every law before 1965, including the entire Constitution, should now be ruled null and void: "Why should I give a fuck about some law that some old white man passed in the 1920s?"

The co-hosts nodded along in agreement:

What a buffoon.

And what a cowardly sponge must Bob Iger be to allow these women to defy his orders, over and over again.