Taylor Lorenz Is Lying About Not Saying She Felt 'Joy' After Murder of Healthcare CEO

Taylor Lorenz says the media is lying about her. The eccentric former Washington Post reporter claims the quotes of her saying she felt "joy" over the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson are not real quotes.

"Did I say that I felt ‘joy’ over the healthcare CEO’s death? No, but that hasn’t stopped the media from lying about it," Lorenz posted on Bluesky over the weekend.

Lorenz then published a Substack post with an opening paragraph as follows:

"Over the past few days, dozens of media outlets have been running non stop headlines smearing me and pushing a deceptively edited clip that claims I felt ‘joy’ over the UnitedHealth CEO’s death. Let’s get one thing out of the way up top: that literally never happened. That’s a gross and intentional mischaracterization of what I said, made clear if you listen to my full comment, and there’s a reason why the media is misleading people about it."

Now, it would not be unusual for the media to misquote someone. Granted, fellow legacy media scribes are rarely the target of such media's deception. Nonetheless, we went back and watched Lorenz's segment with Piers Morgan from last Monday.

Here's what we found:

Morgan asked Lorenz, "Why would you be in such a celebratory mood about the execution of another human being? "Aren’t you supposed to be on the caring, sharing left where, you know, you believe in the sanctity of life?"

Lorenz responded, verbatim, "I do believe in the sanctity of life and I think that’s why I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy."

You can line-check our transcription of the exchange by watching the full segment below. We encourage you to do so:

Keywords: "I" and "joy."

Taylor Lorenz did not leave room for interpretation when discussing how Thompson's murder made her feel. She used the personal pronoun "I" followed by the words "felt joy."

The fact that she would deny as much when videos of the segment are so easily accessible raises the question of whether she is punking us or legitimately, for the lack of a better phrase, batshit crazy.

We don't say that to disparage. Lorenz's behavior is not normal.

She made a career by harassing people online and then shouting "ableism" when she is criticized for it. (She claims to suffer from some autoimmune disease.)

Over the past week, Lorenz has penned an article with the title "Yes, ‘we’ want insurance executives dead;" shared a post encouraging people to threaten other healthcare executives with death; shared another post calling murder suspect Luigi Mangione a "hero;" and told Morgan that Thompson's death brought her "joy," which she denies saying despite clear video evidence of her saying it.

Does that sound like someone who is well? Someone who should be viewed as an actual journalist? Of course, not. Taylor Lorenz is not well. She is not an actual journalist.

Put simply, Lorenz is an unstable online user who was too left of the fringe for even her former employers, the New York Times, Washington Post, and now Vox Media.

Taylor Lorenz is also evil, by definition. What other word is there to describe someone who doxxes private citizens for profit and celebrates the murder of others?

That said, we should not silence her. As OutKick argued last week, television shows and podcasts should continue platforming Lorenz during her spiral.

Canceling her would only save her.

People with truly destructive thoughts will eventually convict themselves if you let them. So, let them. Talyor Lorenz is currently convicting herself as a sympathizer for people who murder innocent healthcare executives.

After all, she admitted the video of Brian Thompson's murder made her feel a way she rarely feels: "Joy."