Don't Cancel Taylor Lorenz, Let Her Cancel Herself: Bobby Burack

Over the past week, former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz has repeatedly celebrated the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. She has shared photos calling the murder suspect a "hero," promoted posts encouraging social media users to threaten other health care executives with death, and penned a Substack post with the title, "Yes, ‘we’ want insurance executives dead."

On Monday, Lorenz appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" and told the panel that she felt a sense of "joy" when seeing the video of a thug shooting Thompson dead on the streets.

"Why would you be in such a celebratory mood about the execution of another human being?" Morgan asked Lorenz. "Aren’t you supposed to be on the caring, sharing left where, you know, you believe in the sanctity of life?"

"I do believe in the sanctity of life and I think that’s why I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy, unfortunately," she responded.

Here's the segment:

Assuming she is not playing a character for clicks – and we don't believe she is – it's fair to categorize Taylor Lorenz as a grade-A psychopath.

We already knew she was a bit odd. Earlier this month, she accused people who don't wear masks in 2024 of "raw-dogging the air." We also knew she was a bit pathetic. She made her name and living by doxxing people on the internet, most notably the creator of the Libs of TikTok Twitter account.

Lorenz spends most of her day harassing people online and then cries "ableism" when she is criticized for it. She claims to suffer from autoimmune issues.

But, over the last week, Lorenz has revealed herself to be much worse than even we thought. Celebrating, promoting, and encouraging the murder of innocent people is abhorrent. The fact we have to say it shows just how mentally unstable Lorenz currently is. She deserves to be abhorred, in return.

It's quite illuminating, isn't it?

Sure, the health insurance industry is shameful. However, if murdering every fat-cat who presides over a corrupt industry was excusable, there would not be a CEO in New York City, Los Angeles, or Silicon Valley left.

So, naturally, there is an argument that influential shows and websites should stop platforming Taylor Lorenz, even if they are refuting her remarks. We disagree. Anchors like Piers Morgan should continue to host Lorenz--and thus expose her.

Lorenz's comments about Thompson may constitute hate speech. If so, that is all the more reason to highlight her. As we've long stated at OutKick, the answer to hate speech is not less speech. The answer to hate speech is more speech.

People with truly destructive thoughts will eventually convict themselves if you let them. So, let them.

Like the Ivy League students who championed Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Taylor Lorenz is showing us exactly who she is. She is vividly unmasking herself (no pun intended) as unimaginably evil and clearly unemployable.

While her critics thought that prior to her most recent outburst, there were readers, executives, and media brands that still took her seriously – including the Washington Post, New York Times, and Vox.

It's hard to fathom any of those outlets would do business with her moving forward. Vox appeared to leak to the media over the weekend that it would not.

The more Lorenz speaks, the more people realize she is not worthy of their respect. And the more she celebrates the murder of a father of two, the less respect she's worth.

At this point, silencing, censoring, and ignoring her would only save her. Don't save her. Let her dig her grave deeper. Figuratively, of course. Don't make Taylor Lorenz a target of cancel culture. Let her cancel herself.

It could not happen to a better person.