Health Insurance Companies Scrub Leadership Pages After Taylor Lorenz Doxxes CEOs

Major health insurance companies across the United States have scrubbed their leadership pages following what police have described as a premeditated murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Insurance brands understandably fear for their leaders' safety because of not only Thompson's murder but also the response. This week, several far-left public figures seemed to celebrate the shooting and suggested that other insurance CEOs should be next.

Specifically, former Washington Post dox queen Taylor Lorenz wrote a column explaining, "Yes, ‘we’ want insurance executives dead."

She then posted a photo of Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Kim Keck's face on the social media app Bluesky and shared a post from a user encouraging people to call for and threaten other executives with death.

"[H}ypothetically, would it be considered an actionable threat to start emailing other insurance CEOs a simple ‘you're next’? Completely unrelated to current events btw," read the post that Lorenz promoted.

Blue Cross Blue Shield removed its leadership directory, redirecting visitors to a generic "about us" page, after Lorenz plastered Keck's face across the internet.

Mediaite reported on Friday that United Healthcare, Caresource, and Medica were among the other health insurance providers to remove web pages referencing their executives this week.

"In response, per a new report by 404 Media, United Healthcare swiftly took down its leadership page, which previously featured profiles of Thompson and other executives. Visitors to the page are now redirected to the company’s homepage," details the report.

"Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield also removed its leadership directory, redirecting visitors to a generic 'about us' page … Anthem’s missing page previously listed 25 top executives."

We don't blame them.

Health insurance execs are not safe right now. They have a target on their backs. And Taylor Lorenz and the elite university professors mocking and celebrating Thompson's death are part of the reason why.

As a general rule, if you are rooting for murder, you are not one of the good guys.

Taylor Lorenz is not one of the good guys.