Taylor Lorenz Defends Chants Of 'Death To America,' And 'Death To The IDF'

Of all Taylor Lorenz's oddities – and there are many – her willingness to admit she wants those whom she doesn't like to die is the most fascinating.

Monday on Piers Morgan's "Uncensored," Lorenz defended British punk duo Bob Vylan for leading a chant of "Death to the IDF" during a recent performance live-streamed on the BBC.

Here was her exchange with Israeli writer Hen Mazzig on Morgan's panel:

Lorenz: "They should stop the genocide. If people want the public and these artists to have more positive sentiment towards these military forces, then they need to."

Mazzig: "I don’t think anyone wants positive sentiment. I don’t know why you twisted around. We’re saying we don’t want anyone to call for the death of anyone."

Lorenz: "Well, yeah, because again, if an army is committing genocide and slaughtering babies and creating the highest rate of child amputees in the world, and if that is what they have done for months and years now, and then the public is rightfully outraged about that."

Mazzig: "Calling for their death, that’s the issue. It’s not we’re not."

Lorenz: "Calling for the death of a military entity that is currently committing genocide."

Mazzig: "Taylor, you can’t keep saying that. You don’t even believe that when you’re saying it. If they said death to the British army, no one’s taking that as meaning the institution. They’re taking it as meaning British soldiers."

Got all that?

If not, Lorenz continued her rant by next defending chants of, get this, "Death to America."

"When people say ‘death to America,’ they mean death to American imperialism that has subjugated them," she said with what she thought was authority.

Huh?

For reference, when terrorist states like Iran chant "Death to America," they mean death to America. Imagine living in America and arguing otherwise.

As for Lorenz's defense of Bob Vylan, there is nothing wrong with criticizing a foreign government. In fact, far too many Americans appear unwilling to do so at the risk of losing political points. However, you lose us when you defend the chants of slaughtering the entire military of an American ally.

Granted, these arguments are nothing new for Ms. Lorenz.

Last month, she posted on X that she hopes former president Joe Biden "rots in hell and rests in piss" a day after his office announced he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

In April, Lorenz shared a post with the following text: "RIP Joe Biden 1942-2025. You were always a racist fucking monster, and will not be missed." Lorenz commented that the fake post got her "hopes up."

Of course, she also made headlines earlier this year when she told CNN that she considers Luigi Mangione "morally good." Mangione is charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Speaking of Thompson, Lorenz admitted to Piers Morgan in another appearance this year that she felt a sense of "joy" when hearing that the father of two had been shot dead.

"I do believe in the sanctity of life and I think that’s why I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy, unfortunately," she explained.

For context, Lorenz was too radical for even the Washington Post. She is a certifiable ghoul and almost certainly needs help.

That was clear before she appeared on one of the biggest digital shows in the world to defend chants of "Death to America."

She's unwell. And other than a few conjugal visits with Luigi Mangione, we don't see that improving.