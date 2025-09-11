Masks Were An Environmental Disaster That Are Still Harming People, New Study Finds

All those masks everyone wore during the COVID-19 pandemic may not have had any impact on the spread of the virus, but they did do an incredible amount of environmental damage that continues into 2025.

A new study looking at the level of mask wearing throughout the pandemic found that roughly 1.2 trillion disposable masks were brought into the environment around the world from the start of the pandemic in December 2019 through just May 2021. Those disposable masks are made of polypropylene, which can take 450 years to fully decompose.

That means those disposable masks, which completely failed to stop or even slow the spread of COVID anywhere on earth, will be sitting in landfills, oceans, or hurting animals and sea life for hundreds of years. Well done, experts.

This new study's results have some concerning findings, with results that show how dangerous it was for Anthony Fauci and the like to ignore the harmful side effects of policies they promoted.

Masks Leaking Harmful Microplastics Into The Environment

This new study suggests that these same masks are likely releasing microplastics into water and potentially the ground, eventually making their way into the human body. To test this theory, the researchers involved bought new masks, and let them sit in purified water for 24 hours, then took them out to see what was released.

Even when the masks hadn't been used, they were releasing microplastics and chemicals into that purified water. Those more "advanced" masks with filters, were even worse. Those released roughly 3 times to 4 times more microplastics than the standard surgical mask.

One of the co-authors of the study, from the UK's Coventry University, pointed out that it's likely that most masks have become litter, or ended up in landfills, where they'll sit indefinitely.

Per the Daily Mail, Dr. Anna Bogush, said that "This study has underlined the urgent need to rethink how we produce, use and dispose of face masks.

"We can't ignore the environmental cost of single-use masks, especially when we know that the microplastics and chemicals they release can negatively affect both people and ecosystems."

These microplastics have been associated with any number of negative health impacts, with polypropylene sometimes connected to asthma and allergic reactions.

It can't be repeated enough that those who claim to care the most about the environment never cared or had any interest in the harmful environmental impacts of masks. They didn't care that evidence and data showed masks never worked. They simply wanted to comply and conform to whatever their preferred "experts" told them to think. And now we're all dealing with what they did. With zero benefits.