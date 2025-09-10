New Devastating Anthony Fauci Emails Reveal More Misleading Statements, Extreme Incompetence

What a huge surprise: Anthony Fauci is a dishonest, incompetent person. Who would have guessed?

During the pandemic, Fauci engaged in a prolonged campaign of misinformation. He said in media interviews and in private email correspondence that nobody needed to wear masks. Weeks later, with no new evidence, he flipped to saying everyone should wear a mask. In other interviews, he said wearing a mask outdoors was necessary and helpful "at all times." Then he was photographed at a Washington Nationals game in 2020 with his mask off.

When his mask recommendations proved useless, he turned to demanding that the public wear two masks. He said in an interview that masks would be around 80 percent effective, then later admitted it might be as low as 10 percent. None of this jaw-dropping inconsistency impacted his role as the most important and influential voice on COVID policy in the United States. Nor did working with NIH head Francis Collins to demean and censor scientists who called out his failed leadership and disastrous mistakes.

But new emails released Wednesday by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) show that Fauci was not only dishonest with the public but also with Congress—and egregiously incompetent with COVID-19 data.

Fauci Had Public Records Deleted, Misunderstood COVID Data

On Wednesday morning, Paul posted a series of new emails uncovered during his ongoing investigation into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among many revelations, one key revelation emerged: Fauci may have misled Congress when he claimed he never deleted official records.

In an email posted by Paul on X, Fauci responds to a thread about the likelihood that the coronavirus came out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology by asking Francis Collins to "please delete this e-mail after you read it."

It’s a near certainty Fauci realized any potential connection to the Wuhan lab and gain-of-function work would point back to him through NIAID’s funding of EcoHealth Alliance. And importantly, as Paul also pointed out on X, Fauci had been asked about deleting official records and "denied it under oath."

Now it appears he asked his peers to delete emails he didn’t want the public to see. And it wasn’t an isolated incident. Paul posted another 2020 email from Fauci asking the same.

That email references Paul criticizing New York City for its horrifyingly high COVID mortality rate. Fauci’s staff flagged it for him, sending a screenshot of Paul’s post. Fauci replied that Paul was "full of s***" and defended New York’s policies and progress fighting the outbreak in spring 2020.

Telling everyone on the thread to delete messages—which is clearly not allowed—is bad enough. His answer though, also revealed how profoundly incompetent Fauci was at analyzing COVID-19 data. The same Fauci who was directing U.S. policy and heavily influencing global COVID policies and mandates.

Fauci in the email says that he told Mark Meadows, then President Trump's Chief of Staff, that his interpretation of New York City's results was inaccurate. Because New York actually had a lower population mortality rate than Miami-Dade County.

There’s one problem: Fauci was apparently statistically illiterate and unaware of basic geography. The COVID death count he references—32,000—was for New York City alone. Not the New York metropolitan area, which includes Long Island, parts of New Jersey, suburbs like Yonkers or White Plains, and even parts of Connecticut. By using the entire metro area for his comparison, Fauci added 12 million people. In 2020, New York City had roughly 8.2 million residents, depending on the estimate. Fauci calculated based on 20.3 million.

Correcting that mistake yields an actual population-level mortality rate at that point of roughly 0.0039. Fauci inaccurately said it was 0.0016. That rate—0.0039—was triple Miami-Dade County’s 0.0016. Whether Fauci was too incompetent to know the difference or was willfully misleading, it’s disqualifying.

Here’s how New York City’s COVID mortality rate compared with Miami-Dade’s in 2020:

That puts Fauci’s incompetence—or deception—into perspective, doesn’t it? It also raises questions: How often did this happen? How often was he giving inaccurate information to the White House COVID task force, the president or the public? How many policies were created or continued because Fauci was so bad at his job—accidentally or purposefully?

For the record, New York City's mortality rate was significantly higher than Miami-Dade for the entirety of the pandemic. Miami never caught up, despite Fauci's criticisms of Florida policy and praise for New York.

There was no reasonable argument that New York City handled COVID better than Miami. But because New York politicians aligned with Fauci politically and listened to his advice, he wanted them praised and supported, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was criticized for downplaying mandates, masks and other "interventions."

So he wanted emails deleted, and he got easily verifiable data wrong, all in order to support his narrative. It doesn't get much worse. As he said at the end of his inaccurate email, "I don't want to engage any more with this nonsense." Neither do we, Tony, neither do we.