Stephen A. Smith Thinks Americans Are Idiots, Believes Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris Matters

Shortly after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris wrapped up on Tuesday night, Taylor Swift posted a photo on her Instagram of her holding a cat and endorsing Harris for president in the caption. The post has earned more than 8 million likes in under 12 hours, and according to Stephen A. Smith, those likes mean Trump is in trouble.

The ESPN host thinks that Swift's endorsement was perfectly timed, insinuating that the pop star's endorsement of Harris came as some sort of surprise when, in reality, Swift going to bat for Harris is something that was always going to happen. It was a matter of when, not if.

Swift endorsing Harris is a non-story for American voters who have already come to terms with who they will be voting for, which is the vast majority of Americans around the country. Trump has already served as President and Harris is the current Vice President, folks know what they are getting from both candidates, and a debate, a social media post, or a celebrity endorsement isn't going to noticeably move the pendulum one way or the other.

That's at least how normal Americans who possess common sense operate, and despite how disgusting a cesspool politics have become, I like to think that the number of Americans who realize social media is not reality far outnumber those who are going to run to the voting booth because Taylor Swift endorsed someone.

Stephen A. Smith is a multi-millionaire living in a Disney bubble who has very little interaction with ‘normal’ Americans and zero communication with middle America.

Smith is a celebrity, therefore he thinks a fellow celebrity carries more influence than they actually do. Yes, I realize that Taylor Swift is the biggest celebrity on planet Earth, but this isn't her promoting a brand or a product, this is her endorsing a person to hold the most powerful seat in the world.

It should also go without saying that of the 283 million followers Swift shared her pro-Kamala post with, a large number of those people (and bots) do not live in the United States, and if they do, plenty of them aren't of age to vote. You can call that nitpicky, but it's a fact that those like Smith making the Swift endorsement a bigger deal than it is will gloss over.

While most Americans believe it to be true, they won't say it out loud, but if you are letting a celebrity influence who you are voting for and what you believe in, then you are an idiot.

Smith's reaction to Swift's endorsement shows that he thinks the number of idiots out there is larger than we can even fathom.