Stephen A. Smith Challenges Transgender ‘Issues’ While Calling Out AOC's Meltdown Over Trump Re-Taking Office

Some within the Democratic Party have toned down their nasty, fearmongering rhetoric towards Donald Trump over the last couple of months, given the obvious fact that that tactic did nothing but backfire against them during the Presidential Election.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not like other Democrats, however. As the most dramatic politician in U.S. history and the leader of the far-left brigade, she's doubling down with the scare-tactic-name-calling towards the President.

"We are on the eve of an authoritarian administration," AOC said on one of her lively Instagram Live sessions ahead of Inauguration Day. "This is what 21st century fascism is starting to look like."

"Republicans really model themselves after Orban's Hungary… they will try to govern and control media and companies in the United States," she continued.

It seems like AOC must have missed that whole thing where Joe Biden's administration forced social media companies to bury the Hunter Biden laptop story or cover up any single story that even remotely came close to questioning anything to do with the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the folks who continue to live nowhere close to reality soak up anything AOC says, Stephen A. Smith sees right through it. Not only did the ESPN analyst call out AOC for her ‘control the media’ nonsense, but brought up how her crew is responsible for bullying people about the transgender issues around the country, which Smith rightfully doesn't see as anything close to resembling an actual issue at all.

"While we’re watching Trump, we already know what the left has done, which is why people are tired of hearing this kind of rhetoric from AOC," Smith said on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show.’

"So the left hasn’t engaged in bullying tactics? ‘Woke’ culture didn’t exist? Where people had to make sure they echoed the right pronoun to keep their job security? Where one challenge to transgender issues meant being labeled transphobic?" he continued.

"Transgender issues don’t make up one percent of the population. Black people make up nearly 40 percent of this population, and for years, it seemed like those issues took precedence over issues impacting black communities. That is the truth."

You'd be wrong to agree with everything Smith says, but you can't argue any points he made here. Well, maybe one. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 12.1% of the population identified as black, non-Hispanic in 2020.

Within hours of being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Trump signed an Executive Order establishing that there are two sexes: male and female.

The fact that the President had to sign an actual Executive Order based upon nothing but biology and common sense is mind-numbing but also shows that the radical gender ideology push was and is a farce. The argument that Trump is controlling speech with this Executive Order is also laughable, all he's doing is re-establishing one ounce of common sense, which is one more than the country had during the Biden-Harris Administration.